Aurora.Ph Unveils Official Schedule For Aurora Day 2026“Pasidayaw Festival” Invites Public To Join The Founding Member Circle

BALER, AURORA - January 26, 2026 - Aurora, the province's premier digital travel portal and sustainability steward, is proud to announce the comprehensive schedule of activities for the Aurora Day 2026 Pasidayaw Festival. This year's celebration, marking the 47th Anniversary of the province and the 138th Birth Anniversary of Doña Aurora Aragon Quezon, is centered on the theme: “SIGLA AT GALAK SA KULTURA AT TURISMO” (Vitality and Joy in Culture and Tourism).

Pasidayaw Festival 2026: Schedule of Activities

The festivities kick off with early sporting events and culminate in a grand anniversary celebration on February 19th:



February 2 (8:00 AM): Unveiling of Activities – Capitol Ground, Baler.

February 7–8 (8:00 AM): 1st ADC Rollerblade Competition – Baler Skatepark, Brgy. Calabuanan.

February 12 (8:00 AM): Grand Opening ADC 2026; Presentation & Official Sashing of Bb. Aurora 2026 Candidates; Ribbon Cutting for Pistang Pasidayaw, Siempre Aurora Trade Fair, Food Fiesta, and Street Decor.

February 12–19: Continuous daily festivities at the Capitol Ground featuring the Trade Fair, Food Fiesta, and vibrant Street Decor.

February 13–15 (8:00 AM): 18th Aurora Surfing Challenge (Brgy. Sabang) and the 17th Skateboarding Competition & Color Setan Run (Brgy. Calabuanan).

February 14: * 6:00 AM: Valentine Bubble & Color Fun Run (Quezon Park to Capitol Grounds).

7:00 PM: Binibining Aurora 2026 Talent Night & Festival Attire Competition (Capitol Grounds).

February 15 (7:00 PM): Bantayog ng Kultura at Sining – Capitol Grounds.

February 16 (7:00 AM): Indak Pasidayaw & Pasidayaw Tourism Awards – Capitol Grounds.

February 17: * 9:00 AM: Komedya de Baler Exhibition – Capitol Grounds.

3:00 PM: Binibining Aurora 2026 Coronation Night – Baler Convention Center, Brgy. Reserva.

February 18 (9:00 AM): Baton Twirling Exhibition with Tres Marias Band – Capitol Grounds.

February 19 (Grand Anniversary Day):



4:00 AM: Dayana para kay Doña Aurora.



7:00 AM: Anniversary Mass – San Luis Obispo Parish Church.



8:00 AM: Pasidayaw Festival Parade – Baler Plaza to Capitol Grounds.



9:00 AM: 47th Anniversary Program – Capitol Grounds.



1:00 PM: Parade Awarding Ceremony.



4:00 PM: Street Party & Motor Show Display – Quezon Highway. 7:00 PM: Grand Pyromusical Display – Capitol Grounds.

A Final Call for Founding Members

As Aurora prepares for its most vibrant month, the Aurora travel portal remains in its exclusive Soft Launch phase. This is the final opportunity for residents and travelers to secure Founding Member status and be part of the province's digital history.

How to Become a Founding Member (Individuals):

Create a free account atTo achieve official status, members must upload relevant photos of their Aurora experiences or write a detailed review of any listed establishment on the platform.Founding Members receive the permanent "Pioneer's Circle" digital badge, exclusive access to "Aurora Unveiled" periodic webinars, priority access to curated experiences, and the "Pioneer Pass" for lifetime rewards and discounts.

How to Become a Founding Business Partner (Advertisers):

Access the Business Portal and create a business account by Claiming your Listing.Establishments must complete their Digital Storefront, including business description, contact details, location, current promotions, and professional photos.Founding Business Partners receive guaranteed priority placement in search results throughout 2026, homepage features, and a complimentary professional photoshoot (if claimed by March 31, 2026).

About ph

Aurora is the official digital guide and community platform for Aurora Province. Driven by the philosophy of "Preserve to Prosper," we foster a sustainable tourism model that benefits local communities and preserves the province's pristine environment. Learn more at our Who We Are page.

Homepage:

Login: Aurora/Login Social Media: Follow @exploreauroraph on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

#AuroraDay2026 #PasidayawFestival #SiglaAtGalak #ExploreAurora #PreserveToProsper #AuroraPHFoundingMember