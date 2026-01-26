'To Harm My Country...': At UNSC, India Blasts Pakistan Over 'False' Operation Sindoor Claim

MENAFN - Live Mint) At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday, India lambasted Pakistan over its 'false' claims regarding Operation Sindoor.

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, said Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, "advanced a false and self-serving account of Operation Sindoor in May last year."

Ahmad spoke about Operation Sindoor, Jammu and Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty in his remarks at the UN Security Council open debate on Monday on 'Reaffirming International Rule of Law: Pathways to Reinvigorating Peace, Justice, and Multilateralism.'

Ahmad told the Council that Pakistan's response to Operation Sindoor“established that there can be no 'new normal' based on coercion or impunity."

In a strongly worded response, Harish underscored that India's actions in Operation Sindoor were measured, non-escalatory, and responsible, and focused on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists.

Harish said,“Till 9th of May, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on the 10th of May, the Pakistani military called our military directly and pleaded for a cessation to the fighting.”

The Indian representative said the destruction caused to multiple Pakistani air bases by the Indian operation, including images of destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars, is in the public domain.

'We have heard talk from the representative of Pakistan about the new normal. Let me reiterate again that terrorism can never be normalised as Pakistan wishes to do," Harish said.

The Indian official added that Pakistan, an elected member of the Security Council, "has a single-point agenda to harm my country and my people."

"It is not normal to tolerate Pakistan's continued use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy. This hallowed chamber cannot become a forum for Pakistan to legitimise terrorism...," India's UN representative said.

He lambasted Pakistan, saying that it has no locus standi to comment on matters that are internal to India.

"The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," the official reiterated.

Speaking about the Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan, Harish said, "India entered into the Indus Waters Treaty 65 years ago in good faith, in a spirit of goodwill and friendship."

"Throughout the six and a half decades, Pakistan has violated the spirit of the treaty by inflicting three wars and thousands of terror attacks on India. Thousands of Indian lives have been lost in Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks," he said.

"India was compelled to finally announce that the treaty will be held in abeyance until Pakistan, a global epicentre of terror, credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border and all other forms of terrorism," Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, recalled.

"Pakistan is well-advised to introspect about the rule of law. It could start by asking itself how it has let its armed forces engineer a constitutional coup through the 27th Amendment and giving lifetime immunity to its chief of defence forces...," he said.