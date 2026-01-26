J Consult Highlights Continued Growth Of Music Catalog Acquisitions As Alternative Asset Interest Expands

MENAFN - GetNews)J Consult, a global advisory firm specializing in music catalog valuation and acquisition strategy, is reporting increased institutional interest in music intellectual property as an alternative asset class, reflecting broader shifts in how investors approach long-term income-generating assets.

The firm, led by Washington, D.C.–based A&R executive Jonny Chiappetta, provides advisory services across catalog valuation, due diligence, forecasting, and transaction support. J Consult works with artists, labels, publishers, family offices, and institutional buyers seeking data-driven insight into music asset performance.

Technology-Driven Valuation in Music Acquisitions

A central focus of J Consult's advisory work is the use of proprietary valuation and forecasting technologies designed to analyze historical royalty data and model future performance. These tools are intended to bring greater transparency to music rights transactions, an area of the industry that has traditionally relied on fragmented data sources.

“Our technologies make this income predictable for the next five to ten years,” said Chiappetta.“That predictability is one reason the space is drawing interest from venture capital firms and family offices. Music catalogs are also cash-flow-positive assets that can be comparable to traditional income-generating assets.”

Leadership and Industry Experience

Chiappetta is recognized internationally as a senior figure in music catalog acquisitions, overseeing transactions involving hundreds of millions of dollars in music assets annually. Prior to his work in the music industry, he served as a lobbyist, experience that continues to inform his engagement with regulatory, institutional, and international stakeholders.

His background has positioned him as a trusted point of contact for governments, organizations, and institutional investors navigating music rights transactions across multiple jurisdictions.

Operational Support from Publishing Specialists

J Consult's operations are supported by Chris Burke and Will Cardno, publishing executives who also lead EDM Publishing, a UK-based independent publisher. Their involvement provides market intelligence and publishing expertise that support catalog evaluation and transaction execution.

Burke and Cardno continuously monitor publishing trends and performance data, contributing to the firm's analytical framework and operational infrastructure.

Positioning Within a Growing Market

As music catalog acquisitions continue to expand as a category within alternative investments, advisory firms focused exclusively on music rights have taken on increased importance. J Consult positions itself as a specialist firm operating with institutional-grade standards, focused on bridging information gaps between rights holders and capital providers.

By combining valuation technology, publishing expertise, and transaction experience, the firm supports informed decision-making for participants on both sides of catalog transactions.

About J Consult

J Consult is a global advisory firm specializing in music catalog valuation, acquisition strategy, due diligence, forecasting, and transaction support. The firm works with artists, labels, publishers, family offices, and institutional buyers across international markets.

