Local Christian Jobs Announces Perpetual Free Job Advertising For All Australian Churches

Local Christian Jobs announces perpetual free job advertising for Australian churches, supporting faith-based organisations by removing advertising costs and improving access to values-driven candidates nationwide Christian Jobs has announced perpetual free job advertising for all Australian churches, removing cost barriers for promoting ministry, administration, volunteer, and community roles. The initiative is designed to help churches of all sizes connect with candidates seeking faith-aligned work, regardless of location or budget.

The initiative is designed to support churches that need to hire, but may not have the budget or capacity to compete with mainstream job boards. By offering a free, church-friendly place to post roles, Australia's Local Christian Jobs aims to help churches connect with candidates who actively want faith-aligned work.

“Churches do essential work in local communities, and staffing needs should not be limited by advertising budgets,” said a spokesperson for Local Christian Jobs.“This model keeps job advertising accessible and removes barriers for churches that are trying to fill important roles.”

Supporting churches nationwide

Local Christian Jobs says the perpetual free advertising offer applies to churches across Australia, including metro, regional, and remote communities. The platform is intended to help churches reach people who are already looking for Christian employment opportunities and ministry-related roles in Australia.

Roles churches can advertise

Churches and ministries can use the platform to promote roles such as:



Pastoral and ministry positions

Youth, children's, and community outreach roles

Administration and office support

Worship, creative, and communications positions

Facilities, operations, and maintenance roles Volunteer opportunities and short-term roles

Not Limited to Churches

Whilst the free job posting is limited to registered churches within Australia, there are also low-cost job listing options available for Australian businesses and not-for-profit organizations. The other great thing is that job-seekers can view and apply for any position listed on Local Christian Jobs for free and without the need to be a member.

Post a role today

Australian Churches can post a vacancy directly via the Local Christian Jobs website:

About Local Christian Jobs

Local Christian Jobs is an Australian job platform focused on connecting churches, Christian organisations, and faith-aligned employers with candidates seeking values-driven work.

Business details Name: Local Christian Jobs Website: ABN: 78 281 669 429 Phone: 0422 638 608 Address: Suite 272, 11/837 S Western Hwy, Byford WA 6122

Social links Facebook: Google Maps: X: LinkedIn: