Meghan Hansen's New Book Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - New Age book "Psychic Archaeology in New York" by Meghan Hansen, currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Jamie Michele for Readers' Favorite

Psychic Archaeology in New York is an argument for re-examining the stone chambers found across the Hudson Valley and the northeastern United States. Author Meghan Hansen tells us that these structures show a remarkably intentional design, examining their construction methods, landscape placement, acoustic behavior, and astronomical alignment. The author discusses repeatable physical conditions reported within the chambers, and compares hundreds of sites to similar stone architecture worldwide. Hansen explains that prevailing explanations fail to account for these patterns, largely due to limitations in dating and interpretation. Hansen sets forward a research model that marries conventional archaeology, environmental measurement, Indigenous knowledge, and structured hypothesis generation, calling to reopen formal inquiry and establish a framework for long-term investigation grounded in documented architectural and environmental evidence analysis.

Psychic Archaeology in New York by Meghan Hansen makes me want to visit the Hudson Valley stone chambers, and, having read her book, I feel I'll have a genuine advantage in looking at it through fresh eyes. Hansen writes in a straightforward, accessible voice that is perfectly suited for readers like me without prior knowledge, without being patronizing to those who are more professionally seasoned. As someone who adores archaeology and is really open to alternative ideas that stretch beyond the limitations of our own, I connected when Hansen compared the New York chambers with Irish passage tombs, Greek tholos structures, and Egyptian subterranean sites. I learned a lot about corbelled roofs, earth-integrated placement, and solstice alignment, the latter of which I thought I already knew plenty about, living just over 50 miles from Stonehenge. Overall, this is a fantastically accessible, intelligent, and exhaustively researched and documented study, and I agree that it's time to implement Hansen's ideas. Very highly recommended."

You can learn more about Meghan Hansen and "Psychic Archaeology in New York" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.