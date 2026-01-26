Proconsult Announces Methamphetamine Residue Testing Using The NIOSH 9111 Method For WA Homes

MENAFN - GetNews)



Joondalup, WA, Australia - ProConsult Building Inspections has announced the availability of methamphetamine residue testing for Western Australian homes using the NIOSH 9111 laboratory method, helping property owners, buyers and landlords make informed decisions when contamination is a concern.

Methamphetamine contamination can occur in properties where the drug has been smoked or manufactured, and residue may remain on surfaces long after occupants have moved on. ProConsult's service is designed to support clients who want clearer, evidence-based insight before purchasing, leasing, renovating, or re-occupying a property.

“People often only think about meth contamination when it's obvious, but residue can be present without clear signs,” said a ProConsult representative.“Our aim is to help WA clients understand the potential risk and take the right next steps with practical, report-based information.”

What the NIOSH 9111 method means for homeowners

NIOSH 9111 is a recognised laboratory approach for analysing methamphetamine residue collected from surfaces. Using a consistent sampling and reporting framework supports clearer decision-making, whether the next step is further investigation, remediation, or peace of mind.

When meth residue testing can be useful

ProConsult Building Inspections recommends considering meth residue testing when:



You are buying a home and want added confidence about its history

You are a landlord or property manager preparing for new tenants

You suspect prior drug use due to odour, staining, heavy ventilation, or unusual property modifications

You are renovating and want to manage potential health risks You need documentation to support conversations with stakeholders

Learn more or request a booking

To view the service details and request testing, visit:

About ProConsult Building Inspections

ProConsult Building Inspections provides inspection services for residential properties across Western Australia, supporting buyers, owners and property stakeholders with straightforward reporting and practical guidance.

Business details Name: ProConsult Building Inspections Website: ABN: 39 604 320 685 Phone: +61 448 767 964 Address: Joondalup, WA, Australia 6027

