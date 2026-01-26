'The Blind Side' Actor Put On Life Support After Collapsing At Home - What Happened To Quinton Aaron?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Actor Quinton Aaron, best known for portraying American football player Michael Oher in the 2009 film The Blind Side, has been hospitalised in Atlanta after collapsing at his residence, according to Deadline.

A GoFundMe page set up for the actor stated that the 41-year-old was placed on life support due to a severe blood infection.

However, his manager later clarified that Aaron's condition is stable and that he is conscious and communicating.

According to a report by fox news, doctors still haven't identified the source of the infection and are running more tests to pinpoint it. Aaron's medical team described his condition as“day by day,” while Margarita stayed hopeful, noting that her husband is“a very strong fighter.”

