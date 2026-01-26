Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'The Blind Side' Actor Put On Life Support After Collapsing At Home - What Happened To Quinton Aaron?

'The Blind Side' Actor Put On Life Support After Collapsing At Home - What Happened To Quinton Aaron?


2026-01-26 08:11:19
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Actor Quinton Aaron, best known for portraying American football player Michael Oher in the 2009 film The Blind Side, has been hospitalised in Atlanta after collapsing at his residence, according to Deadline.

A GoFundMe page set up for the actor stated that the 41-year-old was placed on life support due to a severe blood infection.

However, his manager later clarified that Aaron's condition is stable and that he is conscious and communicating.

According to a report by fox news, doctors still haven't identified the source of the infection and are running more tests to pinpoint it. Aaron's medical team described his condition as“day by day,” while Margarita stayed hopeful, noting that her husband is“a very strong fighter.”

(This is a developing story, check later for updates)

(With inputs from agencies...)

MENAFN26012026007365015876ID1110653606



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search