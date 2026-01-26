Automatic Gate Installed In Garfield, Arkansas Powered By Fence Guys

In the rolling hills of Garfield, Arkansas, Fence Guys has once again raised the bar for security, craftsmanship, and curb appeal. The latest installation - a stunning Ameristar ornamental iron fence and fully automated access gate - blends form and function in a way that perfectly complements the Ozark landscape.

This premium project showcases the LiftMaster LA412 solar gate operator, an industry-leading system known for its reliability, energy efficiency, and quiet performance. Designed for residential applications, the LA412 ensures smooth, dependable operation even in remote settings where power isn't readily available.

A Showcase of Craftsmanship and Technology

Every inch of this black powder-coated Ameristar fence was engineered for longevity and aesthetics. Its welded-steel panels resist rust, sagging, and warping - delivering both elegance and endurance. The automatic gate, custom-fabricated by Fence Guys, integrates seamlessly into the property's entrance, creating a bold yet refined statement of security and sophistication.

Beyond the visual appeal, this project highlights the Fence Guys commitment to turnkey automation. Whether for private residences, gated communities, agricultural estates, or commercial facilities, their team can design and install every major brand of access-control system, including LiftMaster, Viking, DoorKing, and HySecurity.

Solar-Powered Efficiency for Rural and Off-Grid Properties

The solar-powered LiftMaster LA412 brings advanced automation to areas where running electrical service would be costly or impractical. Homeowners and property managers across Northwest Arkansas are increasingly adopting solar gate systems as sustainable, low-maintenance solutions that reduce energy costs while enhancing security.

Fence Guys provides expert installation and programming for both swing and slide gates, ensuring each system meets UL325 safety standards and local electrical codes.

Ongoing Maintenance: Protecting Your Investment

To keep each system performing like new, Fence Guys offers quarterly and bi-yearly maintenance plans tailored to every property type.

Preventative care ensures every gate continues to open smoothly - protecting your investment and preventing costly downtime.

Pricing Outlook for 2026 and Beyond

As material and automation technologies evolve, Fence Guys continues to provide competitive 2026 pricing across Northwest Arkansas. While the cost of ornamental iron and gate operator components may fluctuate with steel and energy markets, Fence Guys remains committed to transparent, value-driven estimates and custom solutions that fit every budget.

The Fence Guys Difference

Founded in 2020, Fence Guys has built a reputation rooted in trust, precision, and innovation, earning its place as Northwest Arkansas' premier fencing and access-control contractor. From residential driveways to commercial perimeters, every project is completed with professionalism - locally owned, community-driven, and proud to serve the people of Garfield, Rogers, Bentonville, Fayetteville, and beyond.

