Expand The Connection With Wandian: Follow The Journey On Linkedin

MENAFN - GetNews) Expand Your Connection with Wandian: Follow Our Journey on LinkedIn!

We are excited to announce the official launch of the Kunshan Wandian Trading Co., Ltd. LinkedIn page! As we continue to grow and innovate in the global home textiles industry, our LinkedIn channel will be the premier destination for exclusive company updates, industry insights, and a look inside our world of scientific sleep solutions.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Kunshan-the heart of China's down industry-Wandian is a technology-driven manufacturer dedicated to blending functionality with aesthetic design. With an annual output of over 1 million pieces and products exported to more than 15 countries, we are a trusted ISO 9001-certified partner for international hotel groups like Westin, Park Hyatt, and Hilton, as well as global retailers like Costco and leading brands such as Japan's Nishikawa and Francebed.

By following us on LinkedIn, you will gain exclusive access to:



Company Milestones: Be the first to hear about our latest achievements, expansion of our smart production systems, and entry into new global markets.

Deep Industry Insights: Explore curated content on the latest trends in sleep technology, sustainable manufacturing, and the future of home textiles.

Product Innovation Spotlights: Get an inside look at our core product lines-from our high-loft Down Duvet s and ergonomic tech pillows to the patented craftsmanship behind our dual-layer fabric and box-baffle designs. Collaborative Partnerships: Celebrate with us as we deepen our collaborations with global luxury brands and retail giants.

Our mission is to be a trusted, innovative partner in the global home textile industry, driven by product excellence and unwavering service. Our LinkedIn page is more than just a channel; it's an invitation to join our professional community and be a part of that journey.

We invite you to connect with us!

Click the link below to visit our page, hit 'Follow' to stay updated with our dynamic, and join the conversation about the future of sleep.

Follow Kunshan Wandian on LinkedIn Here

We look forward to building a stronger community with our partners, clients, and industry friends. Thank you for your support.