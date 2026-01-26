China Exported 6.134 Million Tons Of Unwrought Aluminum And Aluminum Products In 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) China's aluminum exports experienced a moderate contraction in 2025, reflecting shifts in global demand and domestic policy adjustments. According to the latest statistics released by the General Administration of Customs, the country exported 545,000 metric tons of unwrought aluminum and aluminum product in December 2025 alone. Over the full year, total exports reached 6.134 million metric tons, representing an 8.0% decline compared with the previous year.

This downturn can be partly attributed to evolving international trade dynamics, including increased local production capacities in key markets and stronger focus on green manufacturing within China. Despite the overall decrease, aluminum remains a critical component in global supply chains, especially in sectors such as new energy vehicles, aerospace, and high-end equipment manufacturing.

