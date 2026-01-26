Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO): Powering Next Infrastructure Wave-Robotaxis, Evtols, Drones, Military Defense, And Space TSLA, ONDS, UBER Inside

As the autonomous-vehicle revolution accelerates, robotaxis are rapidly moving from experimental pilots to real, revenue-generating transportation networks in major metropolitan areas. Yet beneath the headlines about self-driving cars lies a less visible-but increasingly decisive-factor that will determine which platforms scale and which stall: data transmission infrastructure.

This is where Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is carving out a strategically valuable role. Rather than competing to build the autonomous vehicle itself, Peraso is positioning as a “picks-and-shovels” semiconductor provider, enabling the high-speed data highways required for robotaxis, drones, defense systems, emerging autonomous air mobility-and increasingly, space-adjacent communications.

Why Data Transmission Is the Real Robotaxi Bottleneck

Robotaxis are not simply vehicles with extra sensors-they are mobile data centers. Each autonomous vehicle can generate terabytes of data per day, including high-resolution video from multiple cameras, LiDAR and radar streams, telemetry, and continuous high-definition mapping updates.

When vehicles return to depots for charging, this data must be rapidly offloaded to retrain AI models, improve perception algorithms, and deploy safety-critical software updates. Many fleets still rely on conventional Wi-Fi or cellular backhaul, which can take hours to move a single day's worth of data. Those delays translate into lower fleet utilization, slower learning cycles, and higher operating costs.

Peraso addresses this constraint directly through its 60 GHz millimeter-wave (mmWave) semiconductor solutions, enabling multi-gigabit wireless data offload that can compress hours of data transfer into minutes. In dense robotaxi depots, that difference can materially improve uptime and unit economics.

Industry Momentum: Robotaxis Move Toward Scale

The robotaxi market has reached a clear inflection point. Waymo and Cruise are already operating paid driverless services in multiple U.S. cities. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues to advance its Full Self-Driving platform with ambitions for autonomous ride-hail integration.

Meanwhile, Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) has positioned itself as an aggregator rather than a fleet owner, partnering with autonomous developers to integrate robotaxis into its network. In China, Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) 's Apollo Go operates driverless services in several large cities.

With billions of autonomous miles logged globally and regulators expanding permits, the industry's focus has shifted from proving autonomy to scaling fleets efficiently -a transition that puts data infrastructure front and center.

Semiconductors Beyond AI: The Communications Layer Comes Into Focus

While investors often focus on AI compute leaders such as NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) or Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), autonomous systems depend on a much broader semiconductor stack. Sensors, memory, power management, and communications all scale dramatically as vehicles become more autonomous.

The communications layer is increasingly viewed as a gating factor. Without fast, reliable data highways, even the most advanced AI models lose effectiveness. This dynamic is pushing demand toward high-capacity wireless technologies-particularly mmWave, which can deliver the bandwidth required to move massive datasets quickly and repeatedly.

Beyond the Road: eVTOLs, Drones, Military-Grade Connectivity-and Space

With increasing investment and growing commercial readiness, the eVTOL and advanced drone markets are rapidly emerging as the next frontier of autonomous mobility. Urban air mobility, defense reconnaissance, last-mile delivery, and industrial inspection each demand ultra-reliable, low-latency, high-bandwidth communications -often in complex environments where conventional wireless solutions struggle to perform.

Here again, Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) is positioning itself as a critical enabler. The company's mmWave wireless solutions are well-suited to the connectivity backbones required for autonomous eVTOL operations, where rapid telemetry exchange, secure command-and-control links, and high-speed data offload during staging or charging cycles are mission-critical. These same capabilities are increasingly relevant across next-generation drone platforms and hybrid air-ground mobility systems.

Importantly, these requirements increasingly extend into space-adjacent applications. As low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite networks, space-based sensing, and ground-to-space data relay systems expand, demand is rising for high-throughput, low-latency wireless links between satellites, ground stations, mobile command centers, and autonomous platforms. Space operations-like robotaxis and drones-generate enormous data volumes that must be moved quickly, securely, and reliably.

Peraso's expertise in high-bandwidth, beamforming mmWave communications positions the company as a potential contributor to this evolving space-enabled data ecosystem, particularly at the ground and edge layers where satellites interface with terrestrial, aerial, and defense systems.

Peraso's expanding footprint in military-grade communications and drone-enabling technology further broadens its relevance. While defense and aerospace programs typically involve longer qualification and procurement cycles, once adopted they often evolve into durable, high-value deployments, providing a complementary growth engine alongside commercial mobility markets.

Several companies are helping lead this emerging ecosystem:



Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) - A pioneer in electric air taxis, advancing urban air mobility infrastructure and fleet deployment.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) - Focused on scaling commercial eVTOL operations with its Midnight aircraft. Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) - Providing industrial-grade drone platforms and secure wireless networks for critical infrastructure and defense applications.

As eVTOLs, autonomous drones, and space-enabled mobility systems progress from development to deployment, the need for high-performance wireless infrastructure is expected to accelerate.

Peraso's Unique Position in the Autonomous Stack

Peraso designs mmWave chips operating in unlicensed 60 GHz spectrum, enabling multi-gigabit wireless transfer without recurring spectrum fees. In robotaxi depots and mobility hubs, Peraso-powered radios can be mounted on access points and communicate directly with vehicles as they park.

Advanced beamforming and phased-array antenna architectures support stable, low-latency links even in dense, connection-heavy environments. The same infrastructure that offloads data can also push software updates and high-definition maps back to vehicles overnight, ensuring fleets are ready for daily operations.

As robotaxi deployments expand city by city-and as aerial and space-adjacent autonomous systems come online-each new node represents incremental demand for high-capacity wireless infrastructure, creating a scalable, usage-driven opportunity aligned with long-term adoption rather than one-time sales.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.