Onirest Introduces A Science-Led Wellness System Focused On Sleep And Recovery

MENAFN - GetNews)OniRest, a science-driven wellness brand focused on sleep quality and cognitive performance, is bringing a holistic approach to rest and recovery with a 24-hour system designed to help individuals align sleep, focus, and wellbeing as a unified cycle. The brand combines clinically studied ingredients with human performance research to support sleep optimization, cognitive clarity, and stress resilience without stimulants or quick-fix solutions.







“We design formulas around how the human body actually functions,” said Sofia Hart, a spokesperson for OniRest.“Our goal is to help people reestablish healthy routines, support natural energy production, and improve performance sustainably. When sleep and focus are treated as part of the same system, people can operate with greater clarity, resilience, and balance.”

According to OniRest, modern performance challenges stem as much from overstimulation as from lack of restorative sleep. Many try to optimize performance by pushing harder during the day, while ignoring the quality of their recovery at night. OniRest aims to address this by helping individuals rebuild a healthy relationship between night-time recovery and day-time output.

A Science-Backed Approach to Energy and Rest

OniRest currently offers two complementary products designed to work synergistically within a complete 24-hour cycle – OniRest Sleep and OniRest Flow.

OniRest Sleep is a restorative nighttime tea powder formulated with a selection of ingredients known for supporting nervous system regulation and the body's sleep pathways. The blend includes Magnesium Aspartate, L-Theanine, L-Glycine, L-Tryptophan, KSM-66® Ashwagandha, and Rejen Fulvic Acid. These ingredients help promote deep, restorative sleep, supporting the body's natural performance recovery process.

OniRest Flow, on the other hand, is formulated with ingredients known to support natural energy production, mental clarity, and stress balance without caffeine crashes or jitters. Ingredients include TeaCrine®, KSM-66® Ashwagandha, Lemon Balm Extract (Melissa officinalis), NeuroRush (Coffea arabica Fruit Extract), and Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxal 5-Phosphate). The ingredient profile is designed to align with routines that prioritize stimulant-free focus throughout the day.

The Complete Cycle

OniRest Sleep and OniRest Flow address distinct phases of rest and focus, supporting recovery at night and balanced energy during the day. OniRest Sleep prepares the body for the deep recovery for next-day performance, while OniRest Flow supports mental clarity and balanced energy during periods of focus, work, or physical activity. Together, they create a cycle that works in harmony with the body's natural rhythms.

“Peak performance is not about constant stimulation,” Hart added.“It's about creating conditions where the mind and body can operate at their natural best. That begins with restorative sleep, continues with balanced daytime support, and builds into a sustainable lifestyle.”

OniRest states that its long-term focus is on education around recovery-oriented wellness models and the role of sleep consistency within broader lifestyle habits.

For more information about OniRest and its science-driven wellness system, please visit .

Social Media Handles:

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.