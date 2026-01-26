Emerging Artists LA Wins Outstanding Studio At Winter 2026 Ipop! Los Angeles

MENAFN - GetNews)Emerging Artists LA (EALA), a premier talent development studio bridging young aspiring performers with professional success, has been awarded Outstanding Studio at the 21st Annual Winter iPOP! Awards, held January 2–6, 2026, in Los Angeles. The prestigious honor was presented during the International Presentation of Performers Los Angeles (iPOP!), the industry-leading event connecting emerging talent with top agents, managers, and casting directors.







Sharing the stage with representation legends such as Jerry Silverhardt and acclaimed actors including Doug Jones, Emerging Artists LA stood out among a highly competitive field of elite talent development studios. EALA performers delivered an exceptional showing, averaging an impressive 15 callbacks per artist, a testament to the studio's rigorous training, preparation, and industry credibility.

Led by respected industry professional Gary Ruesink, Emerging Artists LA has built a reputation as a proven launchpad for young performers seeking to break into entertainment. The studio focuses on developing, packaging, and marketing aspiring talent, providing real-world training and direct access to Hollywood agents and managers actively seeking the next generation of stars.

“Winning Outstanding Studio at iPOP! is a powerful validation of the hard work our artists put in and the commitment we have to preparing them for real opportunities,” said Ruesink.“Our mission has always been to guide talent with integrity, professionalism, and results.”

iPOP! Los Angeles is a biannual, five-day international event that brings together performers from over 30 countries for intensive training, competitions, and one-on-one meetings with industry decision-makers. Past iPOP! alumni include Ariana Grande, Olivia Holt, Jacob Batalon, Madelaine Petsch, and many others who launched successful entertainment careers.

Emerging Artists LA continues to build trust and awareness as a respected starting point for aspiring actors and performers, especially families navigating kid auditions and early career decisions. With no experience required and a selective acceptance process, EALA offers serious talent the guidance and connections many seek but rarely find.

To learn more, visit or follow @‌emergingartistla on social media.







About Emerging Artists LA

Emerging Artists LA (EALA) is a premier talent development studio dedicated to bridging young aspiring performers with real opportunities in the entertainment industry. Led by industry professional Gary Ruesink, EALA provides professional training, audition preparation, and direct access to Hollywood agents and managers seeking new talent. With a focus on developing, packaging, and marketing artists, Emerging Artists LA helps performers gain confidence, industry knowledge, and measurable results, including consistent callbacks and representation opportunities. The program is selective and not open to the public, welcoming individuals with serious determination, passion, and a strong desire to succeed in acting and entertainment careers.

About iPOP LA

iPOP! Los Angeles is the industry-leading biannual talent event connecting aspiring actors, models, singers, dancers, and models with top agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. With over 20 years in business, iPOP! has helped launch thousands of entertainment careers, including notable alumni such as Ariana Grande, Olivia Holt, and Jacob Batalon. Held twice annually in Southern California, the five-day immersive event features competitions, celebrity-led training workshops, industry seminars, and one-on-one interviews where careers begin. iPOP! attracts talent from over 30 countries, creating a global community dedicated to developing the stars of tomorrow.