Time House Club Showcases Its Curated Online Collection For Luxury Watch Buyers In Dubai, UAE

Time House Club, an international platform for pre-owned luxury watches, is showcasing its curated product collections for customers seeking to Buy Luxury Watches Dubai. The company positions itself as a destination for buyers who value authenticity, verified quality, and access to some of the most prestigious Swiss and high-luxury watch brands in the world.

With offices in Dubai, Hong Kong, and the United States, Time House Club continues to expand its international presence while supporting a growing global audience of collectors and first-time luxury watch buyers. The company operates with a focus on technology, innovation, and deep experience in the high-end watch market, delivering a platform designed for secure online buying, selling, and trading of certified pre-owned timepieces.

Time House Club presents an online destination for customers searching to Buy Luxury Watches Dubai through a secure, technology-driven platform. The company emphasizes three core service pillars:



Unrivaled Selection: An extensive and diverse catalog of luxury timepieces across globally recognized brands.

Guaranteed Authenticity: Every watch is authenticated to confirm legitimacy, originality, and mechanical integrity. Superior Watch Master Servicing: A commitment to high-quality craftsmanship and expert servicing standards.

Time House Club's platform is designed for buyers in Dubai, across the UAE, and internationally, offering access to verified luxury watches backed by expert inspection and market-driven pricing.

Time House Club features a premier collection of Richard Mille Watches Dubai, showcasing timepieces that redefine modern horology through innovation, advanced materials, and racing-inspired engineering.

Founded in 2001 by Richard Mille, the Swiss brand is known for introducing new technologies, materials, and architectural designs previously unseen in luxury watchmaking. Often referred to as the“Formula 1 of Watchmaking,” Richard Mille timepieces combine mechanical complexity with futuristic aesthetics.

Featured Richard Mille Models



Richard Mille RM11-03 LeMans ($450,000) Condition: Very Good

Richard Mille RM 27-03 Rafael Nadal Tourbillon ($1,200,000) Condition: Very Good

Richard Mille RM 055 Bubba Watson ($295,000) Condition: Very Good

Richard Mille RM 023 ($135,000) Condition: Unworn

Richard Mille RM 07-01 ($245,000) Condition: Unworn

Richard Mille RM 65-01 ($295,000) Condition: Very Good

Richard Mille RM 11-03 Jean Todt ($380,000) Condition: Very Good

Richard Mille RM 27-05 Flying Tourbillon Rafael Nadal ($2,100,000) Condition: Unworn Richard Mille RM 07-04 Automatic Sport ($290,000) Condition: Unworn

Collection Overview

Time House Club presents both new and certified pre-owned Richard Mille watches, including models forged from Carbon TPT, Quartz TPT, and Grade 5 Titanium. Each watch reflects lightweight construction, futuristic design, and mechanical precision.

Authentication and Quality Standards

Every pre-owned Richard Mille watch at Time House Club is:



Authenticated by seasoned horology experts

Inspected for movement precision, originality, and overall condition Offered at competitive, market-driven prices

As Dubai's luxury watch market continues to grow, Time House Club provides collectors access to limited editions and rare sports models through a verified and transparent online experience.

Time House Club offers an exclusive selection of Patek Philippe Watches UAE, representing one of the most respected names in Swiss watchmaking history.

Founded in Geneva in 1839, Patek Philippe remains the last family-owned independent watch manufacturer in the city. The brand is recognized for total creative freedom in designing, producing, and assembling timepieces of exceptional mechanical and artistic quality.

Featured Patek Philippe Models



Patek Philippe Calatrava 6007G-010 ($36,500) Condition: New

Patek Philippe Complications ($32,000) Condition: Very Good

Patek Philippe Nautilus 35 mm Custom Diamond-Bezel Steel ($55,000) Condition: Very Good

Patek Philippe Calatrava 39 mm White Gold 19301/6119G ($32,000) Condition: Very Good

Patek Philippe 5271/11P-010 Platinum Sapphire Bezel Chronograph ($530,000) Condition: Unworn

Patek Philippe Minute Repeater 5078G ($400,000) Condition: Unworn

Patek Philippe World Timer Minute Repeater 5531R ($1,150,000) Condition: Unworn

Patek Philippe Lady Minute Repeater 7040/250G ($490,000) Condition: Unworn Patek Philippe Grand Complication 6104R ($560,000) Condition: Unworn

Legacy and Craftsmanship

Time House Club's collection includes both brand-new and certified pre-owned Patek Philippe watches, from the Calatrava and Nautilus to rare Grand Complications.

Every pre-owned Patek Philippe watch is:



Authenticated by professional watch experts

Assessed for originality and mechanical precision Priced to reflect real market value and investment potential

Dubai's luxury market recognizes Patek Philippe as a symbol of heritage and enduring class. Time House Club supports collectors across the UAE through verified sourcing, expert guidance, and online accessibility.

Time House Club presents Jacob & Co Watches Dubai, blending high jewelry with advanced horology. Each Jacob & Co timepiece represents artistic mastery, bold design, and engineering excellence.

Renowned for limited editions and iconic designs, Jacob & Co transforms watches into statements of prestige, featuring intricate tourbillons, diamond-set cases, and mechanical artistry.

Featured Jacob & Co Models



Jacob & Co Bugatti Chiron Full Baguette Bezel ($590,000) Condition: Unworn

Jacob & Co Astronomia Tourbillon Casino ($320,000) Condition: Very Good

Jacob & Co Bugatti Rainbow Piece Unique ($750,000) Condition: Unworn

Jacob & Co Opera Godfather ($295,000) Condition: Very Good Jacob & Co Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon ($240,000) Condition: Very Good

Each timepiece reflects uncompromising craftsmanship, transforming time into wearable art for collectors and connoisseurs worldwide.

About Time House Club

Time House Club positions itself as a global platform for buying, selling, and trading pre-owned luxury watches. Driven by technology, innovation, and global expertise, the company serves clients through offices in Dubai, Hong Kong, and the United States, with ongoing expansion plans.

The brand emphasizes:



Unrivaled Selection

Guaranteed Authenticity Superior Watch Master Servicing

Through its online and international presence, Time House Club aims to be a trusted destination for luxury watch buyers seeking verified timepieces, expert service, and access to the world's most prestigious watch brands.

For more information, visit:

Address: Boulevard Plaza Tower 2, Downtown Dubai-UAE.