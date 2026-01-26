Clubgrub Report Shows Golfers Moving Away From Traditional“Hot Dog At The Turn”
The 2025 Golf Mobile Order Trends report reveals that only 3.91% of orders placed on the ClubGrub mobile app included traditional hot dogs; a 14.9% decrease from the previous year.
Key findings from the 2025 report include:
-
Trending Menu Items: Golfers are increasingly ordering Flatbreads, Sliders, Chicken Tenders, Surfside Iced Teas, and Margaritas / Tequila-based cocktails.
Rising Stars: Other popular items gaining traction include Shrimp/Fish Tacos, Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Quesadillas, and Breakfast Burritos.
Big Spenders: The appetite for luxury on the links is real. The largest single on-course order in 2025 totaled $357 and included 6 Transfusions, 6 Lobster Rolls, 4 John Dalys, and 2 Flatbreads.
Pace of Play Gains: The report notes a 15.5-minute improvement in average pace of play at ClubGrub-adopted courses, attributed to the efficiency of mobile ordering reducing backups at the halfway house.
"The next generation of golfers are demanding more from their on-course experience and are ditching the hot dog when greater access and a broader range of offerings are introduced," said ClubGrub Founder, Spencer Potter. "The traditional“dog at the turn” model is giving way to a more elevated, flexible operating approach. Our data demonstrates that this new model enhances the overall golf experience; delivering better experiences for golfers, supporting faster rounds, and driving incremental revenue for courses.”
About:
ClubGrub modernizes the golf experience through convenient, GPS-powered mobile ordering on the course. Data from the report is compiled from food & beverage orders placed in the ClubGrub mobile app for on-course delivery and halfway house pickups.
For more information about ClubGrub, visit Clubgrubapp.
