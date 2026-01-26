Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Spreading Claims That Ukrainian Concessions In Talks Could Allegedly Solve Power Supply Problems CCD

2026-01-26 07:09:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on Telegram.

“Russia is intensifying its efforts as part of an information operation surrounding the energy situation in Ukraine. The campaign has reached new peak levels amid the negotiations in Abu Dhabi,” the statement reads.

The CCD notes that monitoring of the information space confirms a sharp increase in activity by hostile networks – both automated bots and coordinated groups run by real people. The enemy's key tactic remains“hyper-localization.”

According to the Center, Russia is actively using pseudo-regional channels and communities that imitate local news outlets, with some of them now focusing exclusively on energy-related issues.

The CCD reports that the central narrative of the campaign is shifting responsibility for the consequences of Russian strikes onto the Ukrainian authorities, while also pushing the claim that alleged concessions by Ukraine during negotiations could resolve electricity supply problems. In this way, the enemy is attempting to transform humanitarian blackmail into political pressure on Ukraine's leadership.

Another strand of the campaign involves the systematic discrediting of the efforts of local authorities, rescue services, and volunteers, including attacks on“points of invincibility,” which are portrayed as ineffective or even dangerous.

The Center also draws attention to the increased activity of well-known Russian propagandists who publicly justify strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and openly admit that Russia's goal is to create a humanitarian catastrophe.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the CCD exposed a Russian fake claiming that Ukraine was allegedly“selling electricity abroad” during power outages.

