Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening At Parkside West In Milpitas, California

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its two new model homes at Parkside West, an exclusive new condominium community by Toll Brothers in Milpitas, California. Located at 675 Trade Zone Boulevard in Milpitas, this intimate enclave of luxury three-story townhome-style condos is now open for home shoppers to tour.

Parkside West offers contemporary architecture and impeccably designed floor plans, featuring 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, attached 2-car garages, and private accessory dwelling units on select designs. The homes range from 1,270 to 2,200 square feet and are priced from $1.19 million. This community provides an ideal low-maintenance lifestyle with modern features and generous open living spaces.









"Parkside West is a truly exceptional community that offers the perfect combination of luxury, convenience, and modern living," said Alli Sweeney, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. "The newly opened model homes showcase the thoughtful design and high-end finishes that Toll Brothers is known for, and we are excited to welcome home shoppers to tour this exclusive community in the heart of Silicon Valley."

Parkside West is conveniently located within walking distance of the Milpitas BART Station and VTA Light Rail, providing easy access to Oakland Airport, San Francisco International Airport, and major employers throughout Silicon Valley. The community is also just a short drive from freeways 680, 880, and 237, as well as world-class shopping and dining at Santana Row and Valley Fair Mall. Residents will enjoy top-rated schools in the Berryessa Union and East Side Union High School districts, and nearby private schools including Stratford and Challenger.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information and to schedule an appointment to view the Toll Brothers model homes, call 844-790-5263 or visit.





