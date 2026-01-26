Advanced Technology International To Manage Maritime Advanced Technology Accelerator Consortium (MATAC) OTA

“ATI is deeply honored to continue to serve the Navy, our longest standing customer,” said Mica Dolan, ATI President and CEO.“We look forward to supporting NSWC PHD with the acceleration of research and prototypes that support the warfighter and protect our nation against security threats.”

“The Other Transaction Authority is a powerful tool and force multiplier for NSWC Port Hueneme,” said NSWC PHD Deputy Technical Director Mike Ladner.“It allows us to move faster than traditional acquisition pathways and rapidly field innovative solutions not only to our sailors but also to make us better in-service engineering agents. By accelerating the delivery of engineering prototypes and new capabilities, we ensure sailors receive critical advantages at the pace operational demands require and make us more responsive to their needs.”

Consortium membership is open to traditional and nontraditional defense contractors, emerging companies that have not traditionally worked with the government in the past, non-profits, and academic and research institutions. For more information about the Maritime Advanced Technology Accelerator Consortium or to learn how to become a member, please visit or follow their LinkedIn account.

