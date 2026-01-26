Rocket Lab Announces Date Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or“the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday February 26, 2026. Rocket Lab will host a corresponding conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at .

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads, and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is the world's most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab's spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at .

Forward Looking Statements

