KBR Named A Leading Company By Australian Defense Magazine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) was pleased be recognized in the 2025 Australia Defense Magazine's Top 40 Defense Contractor list. The recognition as one of Australia's leading defense companies reflects the company's commitment to being a trusted industry partner, delivering innovative solutions that support the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

“KBR is proud to once again be named a leading partner to the ADF by Australia Defense Magazine. As Australia invests in world-leading, sovereign defense capabilities, KBR stands ready to support the ADF and together turn data into action, stay universally ready for any emerging threat and seamlessly coordinate with the U.S. military,” said Mark Kavanaugh, KBR President of Defence, Intel and Space.“Our strategic partnerships in Australia showcase KBR's global reach in creating and executing new technology solutions for the critical missions of the U.S. and its most important allies.”

In 2025, KBR secured over 1.2 billion Australian dollars (~$837 million) in contract awards and extensions in Australia, expanding its partnership with the Australian Government to solve the allied nation's most complex defense and national security challenges across land, sea, air, cyber and space.

KBR supports the Australian Defence Department and its armed forces, the Royal Australian Navy, the Australian Army and the Royal Australian Air Force, in their highest-priority missions to modernize Australia's sovereign defense systems while better integrating and interoperating with U.S. armed forces' systems. Focused on Australia's most urgent national security needs, KBR leverages its advanced, integrated solutions through a system-of-systems approach. Highlights include:



Using world-class tools and technology to provide maintenance planning, engineering-based solutions and decision support in managing specialized warships of the Navy's critical Amphibious Combat and Support surface fleet.

Expediting decision-making through critical integration enhancements to the ADF's Air and Space Operations Command and Control System.

Deploying an integral component of Australia's space domain awareness through KBR's Iron Stallion technology, which finds, watches and tracks objects in space. Providing project management and engineering services for the Defence Department, reinforcing KBR's leadership in long-cycle defense programs.

KBR employs more than 2,500 people in Australia, including 1,000 subject matter experts and support staff contributing to Australian defense and national security missions. The company operates at military sites nationwide and maintains offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra and Adelaide.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

