Local Concrete Contractor CEO, Once Homeless, Gives Free Salt To Shelters And Seniors While Competitors Charge Up To $100 Per Bag
The coordinated relief effort involved every Local Concrete Contractor franchise location nationwide. Teams loaded trucks, coordinated delivery routes, and drove directly to those in need. There were no donation requests, no eligibility requirements, and no strings attached. All requests were honored as supplies lasted.
The decision to provide free assistance was personal for the company's founder, who lived in a homeless shelter as a child. Before building Local Concrete Contractor into a national franchise brand, he slept in parking lots across Charlotte and Huntersville, North Carolina, while growing his concrete business from the ground up.
"When shelters reported that no one else had offered help, I recognized exactly what those words meant," said the founder of Local Concrete Contractor. "I had been that child watching bad weather come with no support in sight. Emergencies should not be exploited, and communities should not be abandoned when conditions get difficult."
The response from communities was immediate. Residents across multiple states expressed disbelief that a concrete contractor, rather than a government agency or nonprofit, was showing up during a storm without charging emergency rates. Messages poured in thanking the teams for acting quickly and delivering exactly what they promised when conditions were most dangerous.
While Local Concrete Contractor specializes in residential concrete finishing-including driveways, patios, sidewalks, and flatwork-rather than salt supply or emergency services, the company coordinated a multi-state relief effort that many organizations with far more resources did not match. Salt was purchased at regular market prices, trucks were deployed immediately, and the company publicly refused donations and rejected emergency pricing.
