Letter To Editor: As A Young Lawyer I Face Lawlessness On Kashmir Roads

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) I study law in Kashmir, and most of my day is spent reading rules that are supposed to protect people. Then I step outside, and the roads tell me a completely different story.

Traffic is heavier than ever, horns keep blaring, and everyone seems to be in a rush. What worries me the most is how normal it has become to see kids driving cars and scooters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of them don't even have a driving licence. Parents hand over the keys proudly, and schools often let students park vehicles on campus without checking.

The law clearly says this is illegal, but on the street, it feels like nothing.

People cheer when they see a young boy or girl driving confidently. Pride replaces caution. Few stop to think about what could happen next.

Road accidents happen every day across Kashmir, and so many of these deaths could have been avoided. Safety rules exist, but people only follow them when someone is watching.

Seat belts get clicked only near traffic police. Signals stand at crossings, but drivers push past them to save a few seconds.

Going fast feels smart, while driving carefully feels slow.

This mindset shapes everything on the road. Overtaking becomes routine. Getting somewhere faster feels more important than getting there safely. People think saving a minute makes life easier, but that minute can change everything.

Traffic police patrol roads, licence rules exist, and laws are written clearly. But accidents still happen because rules mean nothing when people ignore them.

ADVERTISEMENT

One scene sticks with me every time I read about a crash. A mother waits at home for her child to return from school or work. The food is ready, she keeps checking the door, and then the phone rings.

One call destroys her world. Grief enters without warning. One careless move on the road can break an entire family.

Reports often talk in numbers, but each number is a real person. Children lose parents, parents lose children, and families lose dreams. These losses are are lives beyond statistics.

Rash driving now falls under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Offenders can face up to six months in prison, a fine of up to one thousand rupees, or both. Police can act immediately. Section 125 deals with putting life or safety at risk. The punishment increases with the harm caused, reaching up to three years in prison and a ten thousand rupee fine for serious injury.

These laws are meant to protect lives, but their impact depends on proper enforcement on the roads.

Parents should also not give vehicles to kids who are too young. Schools can ban student parking and make sure rules are followed. Traffic police can monitor roads regularly and ensure signals are obeyed. Cameras can watch busy crossings, and fines can discourage reckless driving. Heavy vehicles can follow schedules so daytime roads are safer.

If we change the way we drive, our roads can change too, and Kashmir can become a place where everyone reaches home safely.