In Photos: 77Th Republic Day Celebrations In J & K
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unfurled the National Flag at the UT level function at MA Stadium in Jammu and took the ceremonial salute, while as Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary unfurled the National Flag at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.
ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, series of functions were held at districts to commemorate the day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment