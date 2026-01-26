Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Photos: 77Th Republic Day Celebrations In J & K


2026-01-26 03:16:34
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unfurled the National Flag at the UT level function at MA Stadium in Jammu and took the ceremonial salute, while as Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary unfurled the National Flag at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.


Meanwhile, series of functions were held at districts to commemorate the day.

