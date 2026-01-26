Smoking Burns Savings, Not Just Health: Expert
In an interview with Kashmir Observer, Financial expert Irshad Mushtaq said smoking has taken the shape of an epidemic, with its economic consequences often ignored in public discourse. He said while the health hazards of smoking are widely known, its long-term financial implications can be equally devastating.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to Mushtaq, an average smoker spending around ₹100 a day on cigarettes ends up spending nearly ₹36,500 annually.“This amount may appear small on a daily basis, but over years it turns into a significant financial drain,” he said.
He said the situation worsens for those consuming premium cigarettes, where daily spending can reach ₹150 to ₹170.“In such cases, annual expenditure crosses ₹60,000. If this money were saved or invested instead of being burnt on cigarettes, it could grow into substantial wealth over time through compounding,” he said.
Mushtaq explained that consistent investment of such amounts over a period of 20 years could potentially grow into nearly ₹1 crore.“What people do not realise is that by smoking, they are not just damaging their health but also losing the opportunity to build financial security,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment