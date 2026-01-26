Smoking Burns Savings, Not Just Health: Expert

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Cigarette smoking is no longer just a public health concern but has emerged as a serious financial burden, particularly for lower and middle-income households, financial experts have warned.

In an interview with Kashmir Observer, Financial expert Irshad Mushtaq said smoking has taken the shape of an epidemic, with its economic consequences often ignored in public discourse. He said while the health hazards of smoking are widely known, its long-term financial implications can be equally devastating.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mushtaq, an average smoker spending around ₹100 a day on cigarettes ends up spending nearly ₹36,500 annually.“This amount may appear small on a daily basis, but over years it turns into a significant financial drain,” he said.

He said the situation worsens for those consuming premium cigarettes, where daily spending can reach ₹150 to ₹170.“In such cases, annual expenditure crosses ₹60,000. If this money were saved or invested instead of being burnt on cigarettes, it could grow into substantial wealth over time through compounding,” he said.

Mushtaq explained that consistent investment of such amounts over a period of 20 years could potentially grow into nearly ₹1 crore.“What people do not realise is that by smoking, they are not just damaging their health but also losing the opportunity to build financial security,” he said.