2026-01-26 03:15:03
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:55 AM EST - Avant Technologies Inc: Announced its participation in the 15th European Pancreas and Islet Transplantation Association (EPITA) Symposium, held January 25-27, 2026, in Igls, Austria. As a leader in immunosuppression-free cell therapy solutions, Avant is actively evaluating advanced cells for potential application in a diabetes therapy at this premier European event. Avant Technologies Inc shares O are trading unchanged at $0.71.

