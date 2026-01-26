Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Restaurant Brands International Inc.

2026-01-26 03:15:02
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:12 AM EST - Restaurant Brands International Inc.: Will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 12, 2026 and will host an investor conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares T are trading down $0.23 at $93.51.

MENAFN26012026000212011056ID1110652878



Baystreet.ca

