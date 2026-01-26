Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aasiya Satia

2026-01-26 03:13:29
  • Doctoral candidate, Higher Education Leadership, Western University
Profile

Teaching and Learning Projects Administrator at McMaster University, where she supports strategic initiatives aligned with the university's Teaching and Learning Strategy. Her work involves cross-faculty collaboration, coordinating academic working groups, supporting change management, and contributing to strategic leadership within the Vice-Provost Teaching and Learning's portfolio.

She is also a doctoral candidate in Higher Education Leadership at Western University, with research interests in strategic planning, equity, and anti-oppressive pedagogies in higher education. She brings over 20 years of experience in education and community-based work, including initiatives supporting marginalized women and girls and work as an ESL instructor.

Experience
  • 2025–present Projects Administrator, Office of the Vice Provost Teaching and Learning, McMaster University
  • 2022–2025 Educational Developer, Anti-Racist Pedagogies, McMaster University
Education
  • 2028 Higher Education Leadership, EdD (Candidate)

