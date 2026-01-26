Dr Julie Ayre is an National Health and Medical Research Council Emerging Leader Research Fellow (2023-2027) who leads the Equity Stream at the Sydney Health Literacy Lab, University of Sydney. Her research has focused on developing scalable digital technologies to increase uptake of health literacy practices, including the capacity of artificial intelligence to support this goal. She is an experienced mixed-methods researcher with additional expertise in co-design and user-testing.

