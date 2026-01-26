War Update: 48 Clashes On Front Lines, Pokrovsk Sector Suffers Most Pressure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 16:00 on Monday, January 26, Ukrinform reports.

The Ukrainian military is exhausting the enemy's forces along the entire front and in the rear.

Russian artillery today shelled the areas of Rohizne, Volfyne, Znob-Trubchevska, Ulanove, Shalyhyne, Buniakyne, Havrylova Sloboda, Stiahailivka, Budky, and Iskryskivshchyna in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the invaders dropped nine aerial bombs. They fired 37 times at populated areas and positions of Ukrainian defenders, including once with a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops attacked three times in the areas of Prylipka and Vovchansk, and in the direction of Lyman.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russians are trying to advance toward Petropavlivka. Since the beginning of the day, there have been two combat clashes in this section of the front.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks toward Drobysheve and Lyman. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

There have been no clashes in the Sloviansk sector today.

In the Kramatorsk sector, there was one combat engagement in the Chasiv Yar area.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Russian army carried out ten offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the invaders attempted 19 times today to advance toward Ukrainian positions near Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, and Molodetske, as well as toward Bilytske and Hryshyne. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the Russian army launched an attack toward Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the Huliaipole area, in the direction of Varvarivka and Dobropillia.

Russian aviation struck Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Velykomykhailivka, Charivne, Kopani, and Vozdvyzhivka.

General Staff confirms hit on oil refinery in Krasnodar region

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders attacked Ukrainian positions in the Stepnohirsk area.

Enemy aircraft hit Yurkivka and Tavriiske.

Today, the Russians have not yet conducted offensive actions in the Prydniprovske sector.

In other sectors, the situation has not changed significantly.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army has withdrawn from its positions on Oleksiivskyi Island in the Kherson region.

Photo: 22 Separate Mechanized Brigade