Russian Troops Intensify Air Strikes And Drone Attacks In South - Spox Voloshyn

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, in a comment to Ukrinform.

"The enemy has increased the number of air strikes and the use of guided aerial bombs by 30%. In addition, it has increased the number of“Shaheds” by 30% and unmanned loitering munitions such as“Molniia,”“Lancet,” and“Privet-82” by 37%," Voloshin said.

According to him, such actions indicate a change in the enemy's tactics.

“This indicates that it has begun to pay more attention to striking not the front line, positions, and fortifications on the front line, but is trying to strike more at the rear, take our communications under fire control, and destroy our fortifications and buildings that are not on the front line,” the spokesman emphasized.

At the same time, Voloshyn added that at the beginning of last week, the enemy slightly reduced its activity.

“At the beginning of last week, [the enemy] slightly reduced the number of assaults, that is, fewer attacks were carried out, but by the end of the week, it increased them again,” he noted.

The spokesman explained that this became possible after regrouping and bringing in reserves.

"This indicates that he [the enemy] has regrouped his forces and resources in order to increase the pace. In addition, according to our intelligence, in some areas, he has brought in reserves for such a high pace of assault operations," Voloshin emphasized.

