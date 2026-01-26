Prokudin: Most Centrally Heated High-Rise Buildings In Kherson Have Heat

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced on air by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Aleksander Prokudin.

“Currently, most high-rise buildings in Kherson that are centrally heated have heat. All social facilities also receive 100% of their thermal energy,” Prokudin said.

He stressed that Russian terrorists continue to strike critical infrastructure in the Kherson region on a daily basis. However, thanks to the protective measures taken and the tremendous work of repair crews, as well as the work carried out in previous years to protect critical infrastructure, it is possible to ensure the functioning of life support systems.

As for the villages in the region, he said that the regional authorities, together with international partners, had organized the distribution of heating materials or funds for their purchase. More than 40,500 families received such support. Prokudin noted that the plan was fulfilled by 134%, as initially about 30,000 families were to receive such assistance.

Prokudin also added that electricity is currently available in 165 settlements – practically everywhere where people live and where the security situation allows for restoration work. Damage to power grids and temporary outages occur regularly, so teams of power engineers are working daily on restoration.

As for water supply, 100% of populated areas where people live have water. In particular, 176 populated areas receive water centrally, while the rest receive it through wells, boreholes, and water deliveries.

Limited-mobility residents of Kyiv's Desnianskyi district relocated to care facilities due to lack ofing

As reported by Ukrinform, in regions such as Kherson, the heating system should be decentralized, which means using modular boiler rooms, cogeneration plants, and individual heating.

In Kherson, as a result of a massive Russian attack on December 3, 2025, the thermal power plant was practically destroyed, and the station's employees were injure.

For several days, the Russians attacked the thermal power plant in Kherson. 470 houses were left without heat - more than 40.5 thousand subscribers.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here