Russian Attacks Leave Settlements In Kharkiv Region Left Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to her, power engineers are currently assessing the extent of the damage.

For his part, Mykola Baksheiev, mayor of Zlatopil in the Kharkiv region, also informed on Telegram about a power outage caused by an аварійна situation in the power grid.

He noted that the city's water supply is being maintained using backup power sources. If power engineers fail to restore electricity, water will be supplied until 22:00.

The city's boiler houses are operating continuously on generators, so heat supply remains stable. At the same time, disruptions to mobile communications are possible.

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of January 26 the Russian army carried out a combined strike on Kharkiv.