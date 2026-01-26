SOCAR, World Bank Discuss Energy Security And Green Transition (PHOTO)
During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the long-term cooperation established between SOCAR and the World Bank, and the strategic importance of jointly implemented projects, including the Southern Gas Corridor, for Europe's energy security was highlighted. It was also emphasized that SOCAR is among the active participants in the World Bank's“Zero Routine Flaring by 2030” initiative.
Information was provided on projects implemented by SOCAR in line with its global expansion strategy, its decarbonization targets, and efforts undertaken in the field of digitalization of enterprises. In this context, it was noted that the SOCAR Carbamide plant has been admitted as a member of the Global Lighthouse Network of the World Economic Forum.
During the discussion, the parties reviewed cooperation prospects and exchanged views on a just energy transition, economically efficient energy resources, green energy corridors, and other issues of mutual interest.
