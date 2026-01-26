ASEZA Hosts Event To Support Entrepreneurship, Empower Youth, Enhance Partnerships

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Jan. 26 (Petra) - Commissioner for Tourism and Youth Affairs at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Thabet Hassan Al Nabulsi, affirmed the authority's ongoing commitment to empowering youth, supporting the entrepreneurship ecosystem, and enhancing the investment environment in Aqaba Governorate, in line with ASEZA's 2024-2028 strategy under the Entrepreneurship and Innovation pillar.His remarks came during his patronage of a networking event organized by the ASEZA's Entrepreneurship Directorate / Aqaba Entrepreneurial Network Leader, in cooperation with TTi Foundation and supported by the Aqaba Governorate Council. The event, held in Aqaba city, was attended by Aqaba Governorate Council Chairman Mousa Al Dardasawi, council members, and representatives from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, aiming to strengthen communication between entrepreneurs and supporting entities.Al Nabulsi explained that the initiative is part of ASEZA's continuous efforts to support entrepreneurship and youth empowerment and to enhance partnerships that contribute to developing the governorate's entrepreneurial ecosystem. This is achieved by connecting entrepreneurs with opportunities, programs, and supportive services capable of actively contributing to the development of their projects and enhancing their readiness for growth and sustainability through practical platforms and direct networking with support entities, experts, relevant institutions, and decision-makers.The event saw wide participation from entrepreneurs, start-up owners, and business leaders, reflecting the growing interest in promoting a networking culture and building partnerships among the various components of Aqaba's entrepreneurial ecosystem.