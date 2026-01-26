Investor Alert: Common Warts Market Set For Rapid Growth Delveinsight Nielsen Biosciences, Verrica Pharmaceutical, Kino Pharma, Iwaki Pharma, Aclaris Therapeutics

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Common Warts Companies in the market include - Nielsen BioSciences, Verrica Pharmaceutical, Kino Pharma/ Iwaki Pharmaceutical, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., KinoPharma Inc., ViroXis Corporation, Maruho Co., Ltd., Veradermics, Inc., Graceway Pharmaceuticals, LLC, MEDA Pharma, LEO Pharma, and others.

DelveInsight's “Common Warts Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Common Warts, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Common Warts market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Get a Free sample for the Common Warts Market Report:

Some of the key facts of the Common Warts Market Report:



The Common Warts market size was valued approximately USD 700 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In January 2026, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. recently announced the launch of a global Phase III clinical development program to evaluate VP-102 for the treatment of common warts, with the first patient dosed in December 2025. This milestone marks an expansion of VP-102's clinical development beyond its approved use in molluscum contagiosum and underscores the company's continued commitment to addressing unmet needs in dermatology.

In July 2025, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology-focused therapeutics company specializing in treatments for skin conditions requiring medical intervention, announced it has signed a second amendment to its Collaboration and Licensing Agreement with Torii Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (“Torii”). This amendment supports the launch of a global pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for Verrica's product, YCANTH®, aimed at treating common warts.

In February 2025, Nielsen BioSciences, Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, announced the successful enrollment of the final participant in CFW-3A-a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of CANDIN® (Candida albicans Skin Test Antigen for Cellular Hypersensitivity) for treating common warts (Verruca vulgaris) in both adolescents and adults. CANDIN is not yet approved for this indication.

In December 2024, Veradermics was a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company specializing in aesthetics and dermatology, focused on developing innovative treatments for prevalent skin conditions. Its lead candidate, VDPHL01, is a non-hormonal oral therapy currently under evaluation for androgenetic alopecia (AGA) and pattern hair loss (PHL) in both men and women. The company's pipeline also includes treatments for common dermatologic conditions such as warts and molluscum contagiosum.

The US represents the largest market for common warts, comprising about 50% of the total market size across the 7MM. In contrast, Japan generated the least revenue due to its smaller patient population.

Several therapies poised for approval, such as VP-102 from Verrica Pharmaceuticals and CANDIN from Nielsen BioSciences and Maruho, could significantly impact and potentially expand the market for common warts.

In May 2024, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: VRCA), a company focused on dermatological treatments for skin conditions, has announced a revision to its licensing agreement with Torii Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Torii). The updated agreement involves collaborating on a global pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for YCANTH®, aimed at treating common warts.

In May 2024, XOLREMDI (mavorixafor) is a groundbreaking, once-daily oral medication used to treat WHIM syndrome, a rare immunodeficiency disorder characterized by warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis, in patients aged 12 and older. Developed by X4 Pharmaceuticals, a US-based biopharmaceutical firm, XOLREMDI functions as a selective CXC chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4) antagonist.

In 2023, the 7MM reported approximately 14 million diagnosed prevalent cases of common warts. This number is projected to grow substantially by 2034, driven by increased disease awareness and advancements in diagnosis.

In 2023, the US reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of common warts among the 7MM, representing nearly 20% of the total cases.

In the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest share of cases, making up nearly 25% of the total cases in the region, followed by France, the UK, Italy, and Spain.

According to DelveInsight analysis, Japan had the lowest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of common warts among the 7MM countries, with approximately 1.3 million cases in 2023.

Key Common Warts Companies: Nielsen BioSciences, Verrica Pharmaceutical, Kino Pharma/ Iwaki Pharmaceutical, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., KinoPharma Inc., ViroXis Corporation, Maruho Co., Ltd., Veradermics, Inc., Graceway Pharmaceuticals, LLC, MEDA Pharma, LEO Pharma, and others

Key Common Warts Therapies: CANDIN, VP-102, FIT039, A-101, KNP2002, 10% EISO, CLS006, VDMN-21, Resiquimod, Imiquimod, Picato, and others

The Common Warts epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the diagnosed prevalent cases were observed to be same for male and female in the 7MM The Common Warts market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Common Warts pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Common Warts market dynamics.

Common Warts Overview

Common warts are benign growths on the skin caused by an infection with human papillomavirus (HPV). They are typically rough, raised, and have a grainy appearance. Common warts are most frequently found on the hands, fingers, and around the nails, but they can appear on other areas of the body as well.

To Know in detail about the Common Warts market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Common Warts Market Forecast

Common Warts Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Common Warts Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Common Warts market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Common Warts

Prevalent Cases of Common Warts by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Common Warts Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Common Warts

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Common Warts epidemiology trends @ Common Warts Epidemiology Forecast

Common Warts Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Common Warts market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Common Warts market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Common Warts Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Common Warts Therapies and Key Companies



CANDIN: Nielsen BioSciences/Maruho

VP-102: Verrica Pharmaceutical

FIT039: Kino Pharma/ Iwaki Pharmaceutical

A-101: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

KNP2002: KinoPharma Inc.

10% EISO: ViroXis Corporation

CLS006: Maruho Co., Ltd.

VDMN-21: Veradermics, Inc.

Resiquimod: Graceway Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Imiquimod: MEDA Pharma Picato: LEO Pharma

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Common Warts market share @ Common Warts Treatment Market

Common Warts Market Strengths



The rising prevalence of warts is encourages companies in the life sciences industry to focus on research and development of new drugs for warts treatment. There is a continuous need for new, innovative therapeutic approaches for better treatment outcomes. An increase in emerging new drugs for the treatment of warts will lead to better patient outcomes in the coming years.

Common Warts Market Opportunities



Recent studies have shown the safe and efficacious role of Zinc supplementation in warts clearance, particularly for patients who have not responded to treatments previously. Secondary research on the warts therapeutics market suggests that the market is saturated with limited drug opportunities providing the key Pharma players a successful domain to work with utmost robustness

Scope of the Common Warts Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Common Warts Companies: Nielsen BioSciences, Verrica Pharmaceutical, Kino Pharma/ Iwaki Pharmaceutical, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., KinoPharma Inc., ViroXis Corporation, Maruho Co., Ltd., Veradermics, Inc., Graceway Pharmaceuticals, LLC, MEDA Pharma, LEO Pharma, and others

Key Common Warts Therapies: CANDIN, VP-102, FIT039, A-101, KNP2002, 10% EISO, CLS006, VDMN-21, Resiquimod, Imiquimod, Picato, and others

Common Warts Therapeutic Assessment: Common Warts current marketed and Common Warts emerging therapies

Common Warts Market Dynamics: Common Warts market drivers and Common Warts market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Common Warts Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Common Warts Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Common Warts companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Common Warts Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Common Warts Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Common Warts

3. SWOT analysis of Common Warts

4. Common Warts Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Common Warts Market Overview at a Glance

6. Common Warts Disease Background and Overview

7. Common Warts Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Common Warts

9. Common Warts Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Common Warts Unmet Needs

11. Common Warts Emerging Therapies

12. Common Warts Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Common Warts Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Common Warts Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Common Warts Market Drivers

16. Common Warts Market Barriers

17. Common Warts Appendix

18. Common Warts Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.