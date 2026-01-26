Tekantis Introduces A New Way To Build With Icon Map

MENAFN - GetNews)



London, UK - 26 January, 2026 - Tekantis has announced a major update to Icon Map, its geospatial analytics software for Power BI. The update introduces a six month free developer license, a usage based pricing model and a new client portal.

These changes are informed by feedback gathered from our valued customers and shaped by a simple belief. If teams are expected to build serious location intelligence, they need time, flexibility and clarity to do it properly.

A Developer License That Reflects Reality

Tekantis is introducing a free six month developer license for Icon Map, covering both Icon Map Pro and Icon Map Slicer.

Developers do not build meaningful spatial analytics in two weeks. They explore ideas, test assumptions and refine their work over time. The developer license is designed to support that reality.

The license provides full access to Icon Map in Power BI Desktop and in edit mode within the Power BI Service, allowing developers to build and iterate using the complete feature set.

When teams are ready to share their work with business users, they can request a free publish trial. This enables reports to be shared for an initial two week period, with the option to extend for a further two weeks if required. The aim is to allow business users to experience the deliverables in real scenarios before any commitment is made.

The intention is straightforward. Tekantis wants developers to build properly first, and for organizations to validate value with real users before scaling.

Pricing That Grows with Usage

Tekantis is also introducing a usage-based pricing model for Icon Map.

Through conversations with many large organizations, often with thousands of employees, a consistent message has emerged. They do not want to restrict access to a fixed set of licensed users, because they cannot always predict who will get the most value from a given report at any point in time.

This has been a longstanding issue with traditional GIS platforms, where expensive user based licensing has led to location intelligence being siloed within specialist teams. In many cases, this has created bottlenecks, limited adoption and prevented organizations from realizing the full value of spatial insight.

The new usage based model is designed to address this directly. Teams can share Icon Map reports widely across the organization, without managing individual user licenses, and simply pay for actual usage. This removes friction, encourages broader adoption and allows value to emerge naturally.

The usage based license also provides access to both Icon Map Pro and Icon Map Slicer, ensuring teams have full access to the capabilities they need as their requirements evolve.

A New Client Portal

Tekantis has also launched a new client portal for Icon Map.

While Microsoft AppSource remains an important channel for distributing user-based licenses, its purchasing and management model can introduce unnecessary friction, particularly for larger organizations or teams adopting more flexible licensing approaches. To address this, Tekantis has introduced a client portal designed to support usage based, capacity and enterprise style licensing models alongside existing options.

Users signing up for a developer license log in to the portal, where they can activate and manage licenses directly. The portal provides a single place to manage access, licensing and account details, offering a more seamless experience as teams grow and requirements change.

Tekantis has partnered with Paddle, an international payments provider, to handle the payment side of the portal. This enables a simpler and more consistent purchasing experience for customers globally, helping open Icon Map to a far wider internal audience without introducing additional administrative barriers.

The portal also includes interactive reporting on usage, giving organizations clear visibility into how Icon Map is being used across the business. A new optional customer reference field can now be added to reports, allowing teams to track usage at a more granular level, for example by department, team or report. This makes it easier to understand where value is being generated and to manage adoption with confidence.

Overall, the portal is designed to remove friction, improve transparency, and give organizations greater control over how they use Icon Map.

Built to Work Inside Power BI

Tekantis continues to focus on building geospatial capability that works inside Power BI, not alongside it.

Icon Map operates within existing data models, security settings and governance processes. By introducing a longer developer license, flexible pricing and a single portal, Tekantis removes friction from how teams adopt and scale location intelligence.

Teams do not need to learn a separate GIS platform. They can work with location data in the tools they already use.

“We want people to have the space to build something meaningful before they're asked to justify it,” said James Dales, Founder at Tekantis.“That means giving developers proper access, pricing that reflects real usage, and tools that fit naturally into their existing workflows.”

Get Involved

Tekantis has now rolled out the updated Icon Map experience, including the free six-month developer license.

Developers and data teams can sign up for a free developer license and access the new client portal via the Icon Map website. Click here to find out more: