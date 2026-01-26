Tintraos Releases White Paper On AI-Native Financial Infrastructure For Emerging Economies

MENAFN - GetNews) Dickie Shearer today announced the release of a new white paper setting out an institutional framework for building AI-native financial infrastructure for emerging and developing economies, informed by architectural and governance principles for nationally governed financial systems.

For much of the past century, the core rails of global finance have been designed in a small number of economic centers and extended outward. Whilst this model enabled international trade and capital flows, it also left many fast-growing economies dependent on external settlement systems, correspondent banking networks, and regulatory architectures not designed for their domestic realities. As the Global South becomes an increasingly central engine of global growth, the limitations of this inherited infrastructure have become more visible.

The paper outlines a model for national financial systems that moves beyond application-layer fintech toward sovereign-grade financial architecture. It proposes an integrated approach that connects domestic banking systems, cross-border settlement, regulatory intelligence, and development-led capital flows into a single interoperable framework. Rather than treating payments, compliance, liquidity, and inclusion as separate challenges, the model positions them as components of a unified national and regional financial backbone.

A central focus of the framework is the role of culturally adaptive artificial intelligence in risk, compliance, and supervisory alignment. The paper explores how AI systems can be designed to reflect local regulatory logic, economic behaviour, and institutional norms, allowing financial infrastructure to adapt to the country it serves rather than imposing external templates. This approach is paired with settlement layers intended to support regional trade corridors, development finance, and cross-border liquidity in a manner consistent with national governance and oversight.

The white paper also addresses governance structures for state and institutional partnership. It sets out models for collaboration between central banks, development institutions, commercial banks, and technology providers, emphasizing national ownership, data sovereignty, and regulatory alignment as foundational principles. The framework is intended to support countries seeking to modernize their financial systems while retaining control over legal, monetary, and supervisory priorities.

The paper is designed as a working reference for policymakers and system architects rather than a product announcement. It is intended to assist central banks, development institutions, finance ministries, banks, fintech platforms, and regional economic bodies evaluating long-term approaches to interoperability, financial inclusion, and economic integration. Practical use cases include the design of domestic payment and settlement rails, regional trade and remittance corridors, integration of web2 and web3 and regulatory intelligence layers that can scale alongside national and cross-border financial activity.

Dickie Shearer is the founder of the Tintra brand. For the past eight years, his work has focused on the emergence of the Global South and the development of financial infrastructure, specifically the design of AI-native, sovereign-grade banking and settlement systems. His work spans engagement with governments, development institutions, and public-sector stakeholders across Africa, Latin America, and Asia, with an emphasis on building long-term national and regional financial architecture rather than short-term platform solutions.