Global Construction Trends Drive Demand For High-Performance Building Materials

As global construction activity continues to rebound, demand for durable, easy-to-install building materials is rising across residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. From drywall finishing to exterior insulation systems, contractors around the world are shifting toward lighter, safer, and more efficient materials-creating strong momentum for products such as fiberglass mesh, self-adhesive mesh tape, fiberglass repair patches, and PVC corner beads.











Global Growth of Exterior Insulation and Protective Mesh Systems







Drywall construction continues to dominate modern interior building methods due to its speed, cleanliness, and lower labor requirements. Countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia are expanding residential and commercial developments, increasing demand for materials that support fast installation and long-term wall performance.

This shift boosts the use of products like self-adhesive fiberglass tape for crack prevention, paperless drywall tape for joint reinforcement, and PVC corner beads for clean, durable corner finishing.

Renovation & Home Repair Demand Pushes Wall Patch Products Forward

Alongside interior construction, exterior wall systems such as EIFS (External Insulation and Finishing Systems) are expanding rapidly. Fiberglass mesh plays a critical role in reinforcing these systems, improving crack resistance, impact strength, and long-term durability.

As energy-efficient buildings become a global priority, markets in Europe, China, and the Middle East continue to increase the use of alkali-resistant fiberglass mesh for plastering, insulation layers, and wall protection.











Home renovation activity remains strong worldwide, especially in older cities where aging buildings require regular maintenance. Products such as fiberglass repair patches and aluminum wall repair patches are widely used due to their simple installation and ability to repair cracks, dents, and holes quickly.

Their ease of use makes them popular among both professional contractors and DIY homeowners-a trend that continues to grow across the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Why These Market Trends Matter for Material Suppliers

As global demand for lightweight and durable building materials increases, suppliers who offer a full range of solutions-from fiberglass mesh to corner beads -are better positioned to support modern construction needs.

Products that improve construction speed, wall durability, anti-crack performance, and finishing quality have become essential in both new construction and renovation markets.

This shift is expected to continue through the coming years as global urbanization and renovation cycles accelerate.





