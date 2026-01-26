SHANGHAI GADTEX & RUIFIBER To Showcase Reinforced Solutions At APFE2025 In Shanghai
About APFE2025
APFE2025 is a premier trade exhibition dedicated to the foam, tape, and adhesive industries, attracting global suppliers, distributors, and experts. This year's edition will feature cutting-edge technologies, materials, and solutions, with over 500 exhibitors and 20,000+ visitors expected. Key themes include sustainability, innovation in adhesive products, and industrial applications.
Our Showcase: Reinforced Layers for Tape Solutions
At Booth 5.1H-5T132, our teams will present a range of reinforced layers (scrim/mesh/netting/cloth) designed to enhance the durability and performance of tapes, including:
● Aluminum foil tape
● Foam Tape
● Duct tape
● Filament tape
● Double-sided tape
● FSK and other specialty tapes
These materials are engineered to provide superior tensile strength, flexibility, and heat resistance, meeting diverse industrial demands. Visitors can explore samples, discuss custom solutions, and connect with our technical experts.
Join Us!
We invite all industry partners, buyers, and professionals to visit our booth for live demonstrations and collaboration opportunities. For inquiries, contact us at... or visit
Welcome to inquir
About SHANGHAI GADTEX & RUIFIBER
Specializing in advanced textile and fiber solutions, our companies serve global markets with high-quality reinforcement materials for construction, automotive, packaging, and more.
CP2.5*10PH
Polyester Laid Scrim Netting Mesh 2.5x10mm Biaxial for Adhesive Tape Both Side Light Weight
Used for Double Adhesive Tape
Used for Foam Tape
