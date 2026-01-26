SHANGHAI GADTEX & RUIFIBER To Showcase Reinforced Solutions At APFE2025 In Shanghai

MENAFN - GetNews)SHANGHAI GADTEX INDUSTRY CO.,LTD and Gadtex, leading manufacturers of high-performance reinforcement materials, are excited to announce their participation in. The event will take place from, at the

About APFE2025

APFE2025 is a premier trade exhibition dedicated to the foam, tape, and adhesive industries, attracting global suppliers, distributors, and experts. This year's edition will feature cutting-edge technologies, materials, and solutions, with over 500 exhibitors and 20,000+ visitors expected. Key themes include sustainability, innovation in adhesive products, and industrial applications.

Our Showcase: Reinforced Layers for Tape Solutions

At Booth 5.1H-5T132, our teams will present a range of reinforced layers (scrim/mesh/netting/cloth) designed to enhance the durability and performance of tapes, including:

● Aluminum foil tape

● Foam Tape

● Duct tape

● Filament tape

● Double-sided tape

● FSK and other specialty tapes

These materials are engineered to provide superior tensile strength, flexibility, and heat resistance, meeting diverse industrial demands. Visitors can explore samples, discuss custom solutions, and connect with our technical experts.

Join Us!

We invite all industry partners, buyers, and professionals to visit our booth for live demonstrations and collaboration opportunities. For inquiries, contact us at... or visit

About SHANGHAI GADTEX & RUIFIBER

Specializing in advanced textile and fiber solutions, our companies serve global markets with high-quality reinforcement materials for construction, automotive, packaging, and more.

CP2.5*10PH

Polyester Laid Scrim Netting Mesh 2.5x10mm Biaxial for Adhesive Tape Both Side Light Weight

Used for Double Adhesive Tape

Used for Foam Tape