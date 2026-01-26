403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amiri Diwan Thanks Mourners For Paying Respect To Late Sheikha Baderia Sabah Al-Salem
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- On behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the gracious Al-Sabah Family, the Amiri Diwan extended on Monday gratitude to all citizens and residents who offered condolences over the demise of Sheikha Baderia Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.
The Amiri Diwan prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon the deceased's soul. (end)
aa
The Amiri Diwan prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon the deceased's soul. (end)
aa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment