Amiri Diwan Thanks Mourners For Paying Respect To Late Sheikha Baderia Sabah Al-Salem

2026-01-26 03:06:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- On behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the gracious Al-Sabah Family, the Amiri Diwan extended on Monday gratitude to all citizens and residents who offered condolences over the demise of Sheikha Baderia Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.
The Amiri Diwan prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon the deceased's soul. (end)
