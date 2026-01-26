Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Defense Min. Meets Turkish, Lebanese Ambassadors

2026-01-26 03:06:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on Monday met with Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait Tuba Nur Sonmez and Lebanese Ambassador Ghady Al-Khoury.
During the meetings, the parties discussed several topics of common concern, particularly regarding military matters and ways to enhance cooperation between Kuwait and the friendly and brotherly countries. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

