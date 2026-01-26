403
Defense Min. Meets Turkish, Lebanese Ambassadors
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on Monday met with Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait Tuba Nur Sonmez and Lebanese Ambassador Ghady Al-Khoury.
During the meetings, the parties discussed several topics of common concern, particularly regarding military matters and ways to enhance cooperation between Kuwait and the friendly and brotherly countries. (end)
