Basant Panchami - Festival Of Spring

In the month of maagh, January/February, the auspicious day of Panchmi (the fifth day of the lunar fortnight in the Hindu Calendar), which is popularly known as Basant Panchmi, is considered as a blessed and sacred day and is welcomed as a harbinger of joy and exuberance. With the passing of the winter season, as soon as the season of Basant commences, there is an infusion of new energy in animals as well as birds, human beings and vegetation.

The Basant season is of special significance for Dayalbagh, the headquarters of the Ra Dha Sva Aa Mi Faith situated in the city of Agra, India. For the devotees of the Ra Dha Sva Aa Mi Faith, the auspicious day of Basant is one of extreme happiness and Bliss.

On the auspicious day of Basant Panchmi, on January 20, 1915, the fifth Revered Leader of the Ra Dha Sva Aa Mi faith, Sir Sahabji Maharaj, laid the foundation of Dayalbagh, the headquarters of Ra Dha Sva Aa Mi Satsang by planting a Mulberry seedling. Along with this, the foundation of a new Satsang culture was also laid. At Dayalbagh, Education and Culture or a Way of Life commenced in the form of a very beautiful and delicate plant, on January 1, 1916, with a Model School popularly known as Radhasoami Educational Institute (REI). This plant slowly and gradually grew into the vast tree that it is at present, in the form of a University, the impact of which can be felt not only in different parts of the country, but also in countries abroad.







The day of Basant is of extreme importance to the devotees of Ra Dha Sva Aa Mi Faith. This day is celebrated with much enthusiasm and pleasure by all the devotees. Before the arrival of Basant, the preparations for its welcome begin well in advance. From very small children to adults and seniors - there is no limit to enthusiasm and zeal. All get fully involved in the cleaning and decoration of houses, mohallas, in fact the entire Dayalbagh. Because of the collective efforts of all, one can get a glimpse of the most beautiful vision and luster of Dayalbagh on the auspicious occasion of Basant. The Festival of Basant is celebrated by satsangis with rituals steeped in the spirit of immense love and devotion, by expressing a deep sense of gratitude in the Holy Lotus Feet of their Beloved Sant Satguru with intense Faith in Ra Dha Sva Aa Mi Dayal. With complete love and devotion, joy and Bliss, they pass this day in offering aarti, worship and meditation, feel Blessed and exult in their good fortune.

On the occasion of Basant, in Dayalbagh, a variety of programmes like baby Show, Fancy dress Show, Gymnastics and different Sports events are organized. In all these programmes, children, youth and all brothers and sisters actively participate with enthusiasm and zeal.

Here in Dubai too, it was celebrated by families and the community with much enthusiasm, revelry and pleasure in a similar manner. From children to adults including seniors, there was infinite zeal and enthusiasm as they participated in a variety of cultural programmes, sports and community service activities. In the evening, houses were illuminated with decorative lights with a feeling of joy and bliss.

On the auspicious occasion of Basant on 23rd Jan 2026, in Dayalbagh and in Satsang colonies all over the country and abroad, the most glorious and attractive decorative lighting is displayed at night. For this candles and oil lamps (diyas) which can cause pollution, are not used. LED lights, powered by solar energy are used for this lighting decoration.







