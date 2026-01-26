Ex-Philippine Leader Rodrigo Duterte To Face ICC Hearing On February 23: Court

Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte will face a hearing at the International Criminal Court next month, judges ruled on Monday, rejecting arguments that the 80-year-old was unfit to take part.

Duterte will face a so-called "confirmation of charges" hearing starting February 23, where judges decide whether the prosecution's allegations are strong enough to proceed to trial.

ICC prosecutors have charged Duterte with three counts of crimes against humanity, alleging his involvement in at least 76 murders as part of his "war on drugs".

