UN Welcomes Last Gaza Hostage Remains Return, Urges Ceasefire Implementation
The United Nations on Monday welcomed the recovery of remains of the last Israeli hostage in Gaza and said it was time to fully implement a ceasefire deal after more than two years of devastation.
"We welcome reports on that development and extend our condolences to his family. The full implementation of the ceasefire arrangements in Gaza is absolutely critical," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.Recommended For You
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment