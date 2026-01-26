Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Welcomes Last Gaza Hostage Remains Return, Urges Ceasefire Implementation

UN Welcomes Last Gaza Hostage Remains Return, Urges Ceasefire Implementation


2026-01-26 02:22:09
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The United Nations on Monday welcomed the recovery of remains of the last Israeli hostage in Gaza and said it was time to fully implement a ceasefire deal after more than two years of devastation.

"We welcome reports on that development and extend our condolences to his family. The full implementation of the ceasefire arrangements in Gaza is absolutely critical," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Recommended For You

MENAFN26012026000049011007ID1110652493



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search