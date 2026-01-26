Gold Hits $5000 As Safe Haven Demand Surges

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​Gold and silver hit fresh records

Gold trading broke decisively above $5000 an ounce at the start of the week, a new milestone driven by safe haven demand. Silver jumped more than 4% to a fresh record, having now risen over 50% this month.

​The moves reflect concerns about currency stability and rising geopolitical tension. When confidence in fiat currencies weakens, investors pile into hard assets, and that's exactly what's happening now.

​A weaker United States (US) dollar provided further support, with the greenback at four-month lows. Dollar weakness typically makes commodities more attractive to international buyers.

​The rally shows no sign of slowing. Precious metals are acting as insurance against policy uncertainty and intervention risks, with demand outstripping supply at current price levels.

​Yen surges on intervention fears

​The Japanese yen jumped to a two to four-month high around 154 per dollar after sharp Friday spikes prompted speculation about US-Japan intervention. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York conducted rate checks, a technical step that often precedes currency action.

​No direct intervention materialised, but the threat alone was enough. Traders rapidly unwound short yen positions, leaving the currency roughly 3% stronger than Friday's lows.

​Japanese authorities have repeatedly warned about excessive yen weakness. The Bank of Japan's (BoJ) ultra-loose policy keeps downward pressure on the currency, but intervention threats can reverse moves quickly.

​The message is clear: further yen weakness risks coordinated action. Markets are repositioning more cautiously on the currency as a result.

​Dollar slides across the board

​The dollar index hit a four-month low, with weakness spreading beyond the yen. The Korean won gained 1.5% while the Singapore dollar hit multi-year highs.

​Concerns about Federal Reserve (Fed) independence and US policy direction are weighing on the greenback. Political pressure on the central bank has added a risk premium that wasn't there before.

​The dollar remains the world's reserve currency, but confidence is being tested. This week's Fed meeting will be crucial for determining whether the sell-off continues.

​Equities under pressure

​The stronger yen hit Japanese stocks hard, with the Nikkei 225 down nearly 2%. Exporters face squeezed profit margins when a rising currency erodes overseas earnings.

​US and European equity futures edged lower as risk appetite faded. Currency volatility and geopolitical tension have made investors more cautious about holding equities at stretched valuations.

​Fed meeting and earnings ahead

​Markets expect no rate change this week, but Fed guidance is critical. Commentary on central bank independence and any response to political pressure will be closely watched.

​Investors want reassurance that the Fed sets policy based on data, not politics. Doubts on this front have contributed to dollar weakness and safe haven demand.

​Big tech earnings take centre stage alongside the Fed. Results and guidance on artificial intelligence (AI) spending, margins and demand will determine whether current valuations are justified.

​Oil holds gains on Iran pressure

​Oil prices remain elevated after last week's rally. Fresh US sanctions on Iranian oil shipments have raised supply disruption risks.

​Brent crude oil is holding above recent highs despite softer risk appetite elsewhere. Geopolitical premiums in oil tend to be sticky when supply threats are real rather than speculative.

​Middle East escalation risks keep a floor under prices. Traders are balancing this against weaker growth concerns, a tension that's characterised commodity trading for months.

​Any disruption to Iranian exports would tighten supply further, though the impact depends on whether other producers step in to fill the gap.

Important to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.