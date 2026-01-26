[Latest] Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Size/Share Worth USD 72.89 Billion By 2035 At A 11.53% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)
|Feature of the Report
|Details
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 31.73 billion
|Projected Market Size in 2035
|USD 72.89 billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 28.45 billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|11.53% CAGR
|Base Year
|2025
|Forecast Period
|2026-2035
|Key Segment
|By Solution, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Industry Vertical and Region
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America
|Buying Options
|Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.
Request a Customized Copy of the Enterprise Fraud Management Market Report @
We customize your report to align with your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)
Still Looking for More Information? Do you want data for inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or media?
Email Directly Here with Detailed Information: ...
Browse the full “Enterprise Fraud Management Market Size, Trends and Insights By Solution (Fraud Detection and Prevention, Authentication and Verification, Identity and Access Management, Transaction Monitoring, Case Management, Analytics and Reporting, Compliance Management), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise, Hybrid), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By Application (Payment Fraud, Identity Theft, Money Laundering, Account Takeover, Insurance Fraud, Procurement Fraud, Loan Fraud, Other Applications), By Industry Vertical (Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Retail and E-commerce, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Government and Public Sector, Travel and Hospitality, Other Industries), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at
Recent Developments
- In December 2025: IBM announced a strategic collaboration with TransUnion to integrate TransUnion's identity data and fraud signals into IBM's cloud-based fraud analytics platform, enhancing real-time risk scoring and detection capabilities.
List of the prominent players in the Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM) Market:
- NICE Actimize IBM Corporation SAS Institute Inc. FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation) ACI Worldwide Fiserv Inc. BAE Systems Applied Intelligence LexisNexis Risk Solutions Experian plc CyberSource Corporation (Visa) Others
Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market @
Spectacular Deals
- Comprehensive coverage Maximum number of market tables and figures The subscription-based option is offered. Best price guarantee Free 35% or 60 hours of customization. Free post-sale service assistance. 25% discount on your next purchase. Service guarantees are available. A personalized market brief by the author.
Browse More Related Reports:
Digital Experience Platform DXP Market: Digital Experience Platform DXP Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Platform, Services), By Deployment mode (On-premise, Cloud), By Application (Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business, Others), By End User (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035
IT Risk Management Market: IT Risk Management Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software (or Solution), Services), By Deployment Mode (On Premises, Cloud), By Organization / Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Risk / Software Type (or Risk Type) (Enterprise Risk Management Software, IT Risk Management Software, Financial Risk Management Software, Operational Risk Management Software), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035
Insider Risk Management (IRM) Market: Insider Risk Management (IRM) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software (DLP, UEBA, CASB, IAM, EDR/XDR), Services (Consulting, Integration, Managed Services), Hardware (appliances, network sensors), Platforms & Analytics (SIEM, Forensics, Threat Intelligence)), By Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud-based / SaaS, Hybrid, Managed / Hosted), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Government & Public Sector, Startups / SMBs with limited IT), By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom / Energy & Utilities), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035
Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure Market: Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Network / Deployment Type (Wired LAN, Wireless LAN (WLAN), Hybrid LAN (Wired + Wireless)), By End-User / Industry (Enterprise / Corporate, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance), Healthcare, Others), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035
Japan A2P Messaging Market: Japan A2P Messaging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Transactional Services (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD)), One Time Password (OTP) Interactive Services, Two Factor Authentication (2FA)), By Promotional Services (Promotional Campaign Services, Pushed Content Services, Inquiry and Search Services), By Vertical (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Education & Research, Retail & e-Commerce, Government, Utilities & Logistics, IT & Telecommunication), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035
US Smart Grid Data Analytics Market: US Smart Grid Data Analytics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Solutions, Services, Professional, Managed), By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises, Hybrid), By Application (Advanced Metering Infrastructure Analysis, Demand Response & Grid Optimization Analysis), By End-use (Public Sector, Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprises), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035
Process Lifecycle Management Market: Process Lifecycle Management Market Size, Trends and Insights By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise, Hybrid), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By Application (Product Design and Development, Manufacturing Process Management, Quality Management, Compliance Management, Supply Chain Collaboration, Service and Maintenance Management, Other Applications), By End-User Industry (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics and Semiconductors, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Energy and Utilities, Other Industries), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035
Enterprise Fraud Management Market: Enterprise Fraud Management Market Size, Trends and Insights By Solution (Fraud Detection and Prevention, Authentication and Verification, Identity and Access Management, Transaction Monitoring, Case Management, Analytics and Reporting, Compliance Management), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise, Hybrid), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By Application (Payment Fraud, Identity Theft, Money Laundering, Account Takeover, Insurance Fraud, Procurement Fraud, Loan Fraud, Other Applications), By Industry Vertical (Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Retail and E-commerce, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Government and Public Sector, Travel and Hospitality, Other Industries), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035
The Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM) Market is segmented as follows:
By Solution
- Fraud Detection and Prevention Authentication and Verification Identity and Access Management Transaction Monitoring Case Management Analytics and Reporting Compliance Management
By Deployment Mode
- Cloud-based On-premise Hybrid
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises
By Application
- Payment Fraud Identity Theft Money Laundering Account Takeover Insurance Fraud Procurement Fraud Loan Fraud Other Applications
By Industry Vertical
- Banking and Financial Services Insurance Retail and E-commerce Telecommunications Healthcare Government and Public Sector Travel and Hospitality Other Industries
Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market @
Regional Coverage:
North America
- U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America
Europe
- Germany France U.K. Russia Italy Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
- Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
This Enterprise Fraud Management Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.
- What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Enterprise Fraud Management Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players? What Was the Global Market Status of the Enterprise Fraud Management Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Enterprise Fraud Management Market? What Is the Current Market Status of the Enterprise Fraud Management Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Enterprise Fraud Management Market by Considering Applications and Types? What Are Projections of the Global Enterprise Fraud Management Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports? What is a Enterprise Fraud Management market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries? What is the economic impact on the Enterprise Fraud Management industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends? What Are the Market Dynamics of the Enterprise Fraud Management Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Enterprise Fraud Management Industry?
Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market @
Reasons to Purchase Enterprise Fraud Management Market Report
- Enterprise Fraud Management Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors. Enterprise Fraud Management The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment. This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market. Enterprise Fraud Management Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region. The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled. Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players. Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook. Enterprise Fraud Management Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.
Reasons for the Research Report
- The study provides a thorough overview of the global Enterprise Fraud Management market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.
- Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.
Buy this Premium Enterprise Fraud Management Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @
What does the report include?
- Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Enterprise Fraud Management market analysis.
- The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Enterprise Fraud Management market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.
- This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Enterprise Fraud Management market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.
- The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.
Who should buy this report?
- Participants and stakeholders worldwide Enterprise Fraud Management market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Enterprise Fraud Management industry.
- Managers in the Enterprise Fraud Management sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Enterprise Fraud Management market.
- Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Enterprise Fraud Management products' market trends.
- Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.
Request a Customized Copy of the Enterprise Fraud Management Market Report @
About Custom Market Insights:
Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
CMI is a one-stop solution for data collection and investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts advise clients on aspects such as strategies for future estimation, forecasting, opportunities to grow, and consumer surveys.Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
Contact Us:
Frank Gittens
CMI Consulting LLC
701 Tillery Street Unit 12-1333,
Austin, Texas - 78702
United States
USA: +1 737-734-2707
APAC: +91 20 46022736
WhatsApp No: +1 801 639 9061
Email: ...
Web:
Buy this Premium Enterprise Fraud Management Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment