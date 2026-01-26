[Latest] Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Size/Share Worth USD 72.89 Billion By 2035 At A 11.53% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Enterprise Fraud Management Market Size, Trends and Insights By Solution (Fraud Detection and Prevention, Authentication and Verification, Identity and Access Management, Transaction Monitoring, Case Management, Analytics and Reporting, Compliance Management), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise, Hybrid), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By Application (Payment Fraud, Identity Theft, Money Laundering, Account Takeover, Insurance Fraud, Procurement Fraud, Loan Fraud, Other Applications), By Industry Vertical (Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Retail and E-commerce, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Government and Public Sector, Travel and Hospitality, Other Industries), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035 ” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Enterprise Fraud Management Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 28.45 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 31.73 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 72.89 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.53% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM) Market Revenue and Trends

The enterprise fraud management (EFM) market is a globally operating enterprise that offers comprehensive services based on AI and machine learning, real-time analytics, and behavioral monitoring, as well as detection, prevention, and management of fraud in and through banking, payments, and e-commerce, among other online platforms. The global EFM market is warming up, as cyber fraud has become more sophisticated, digital transactions and online banking have been on the rise, regulatory compliance regulations are being demanded more, and AI-detection-based and cloud-based detection methods are being advanced in financial and enterprise ecosystems across the globe.

What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the enterprise fraud management (EFM) market?

The increasing frauds such as identity theft, payment and account takeovers that have been a result of digital transformation, the growth of mobile banking and advanced cyberattacks have increased the demand of the EFM products. With the volume of global digital payments and e-commerce transactions skyrocketing and the reported loss to fraud being in the billions of dollars each year, larger numbers of enterprises will be interested in finding sophisticated real-time detection, risk scoring and mitigation solutions.

Technological progress has brought new solutions, such as using AI in the detection of anomalies, synthetic fraud prevention using generative AI, real-time tracking of transactions, and cloud-based solutions with improved accuracy and compliance. The other reasons are more regulatory requirements regarding the reporting of fraud, the wider use of digital security by SMEs, and governmental efforts to foster cybersecurity and financial protection in developed and emerging markets.

Segment Insight

By Product Type

By products, by 2025 the largest portion of the enterprise fraud management market belonged to cloud-based EFM solutions, which are mainly driven by the need to scale up to AI fraud detection capabilities, real-time analytics and easy integration with payment systems with further innovation of machine learning and behavioral biometrics being ranked by large customer bases as a better way to generate higher detection rates and less false positives.

By Distribution Channel

The highest market share is between direct sales and SaaS subscription models which are the main centers of enterprise deployments, tailor-made implementations and continuous compliance provision. Because these channels offer professional skills to integrate, align regulatory activities, and offer customized solutions to organizations with excessive transaction volumes, the channels have been used as a preferred method of adopting EFM platforms.

Regional Insights

The North American area is more competitive in the enterprise fraud management marketplace because it has highly established financial infrastructure, strict regulatory systems, and increased use of sophisticated AI and cloud technology. North America is also advantaged by a high level of digital transactions, great investments in cybersecurity, and the application of real-time fraud prevention systems at an early stage. The involvement of large players in the industry and their dominance in the industry are also justified by the constant pressure of innovation and compliance that will help ensure further dominance of North America.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific market is registering the fastest growth in the enterprise fraud management market because of its booming fintech and e-commerce market, a fast-growing digital economy, and the rising cases of cyber fraud. In China, India, and Japan, an observable rise in EFM solutions has been witnessed in the wake of greater affordability, increased digital payments, and cybersecurity programs offered by the governments. The increase in mobile banking, regulation practices, and digitalization in this region will help ensure the growth of the market rapidly in the area of Asia Pacific.

