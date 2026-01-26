Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Residents Of Swiss Landslide Village Go Home After More Than A Year

2026-01-26 02:09:35
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The evacuation of the Graubünden village of Brienz/Brinzauls in eastern Switzerland, which had been threatened by a landslide, was lifted on Monday after more than a year. "A great relief," said the mayor. This content was published on January 26, 2026 - 13:17 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
It looks like a ghost village. Most of the shutters are closed – only a few villagers are returning.“We hope that those who never gave up hope can now return,” said Daniel Albertin, mayor of the municipality of Albula, in an interview with the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

One of them is Hermann Bossi. He is bringing his belongings back to his house this Monday. He is not afraid of the masses of rock, he said.

+ Why do Swiss mountains collapse? It's complicated

The cancellation also harbours uncertainty for the future, Albertin continued. Many residents have signed up for preventive resettlement. The return casts doubt on this decision.

In the meantime, the municipality began to reinstall traffic signs that had been removed. These were removed during the 62 weeks.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

This content was published on Jul 30, 2025 Twenty-five households are planning to voluntarily leave the Swiss village of Brienz, which is threatened by a major landslide.

Swissinfo

