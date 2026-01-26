Residents Of Swiss Landslide Village Go Home After More Than A Year

It looks like a ghost village. Most of the shutters are closed – only a few villagers are returning.“We hope that those who never gave up hope can now return,” said Daniel Albertin, mayor of the municipality of Albula, in an interview with the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

One of them is Hermann Bossi. He is bringing his belongings back to his house this Monday. He is not afraid of the masses of rock, he said.

The cancellation also harbours uncertainty for the future, Albertin continued. Many residents have signed up for preventive resettlement. The return casts doubt on this decision.

In the meantime, the municipality began to reinstall traffic signs that had been removed. These were removed during the 62 weeks.

