Optimumbank Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) Launches Q1 2026 Owner-Occupied CRE Financing Promotion



Promotional pricing set at SOFR plus 2.67% with a one-quarter point origination fee, offering financing up to 80% loan-to-value for qualified borrowers.

Program highlights OptimumBank's disciplined, relationship-driven lending model and business-owner-focused approach. The bank continues to position itself as a community-focused institution built around personalized service and local decision-making.

OptimumBank Holdings (NYSE American: OPHC), a community and business bank based in Florida, has announced a limited-time owner-occupied commercial real estate (“CRE”) financing promotion for the first quarter of 2026, offering competitive pricing aimed at small and mid-sized businesses seeking to purchase or refinance owner-occupied properties.

The promotion, announced January 9, provides qualified borrowers with financing of up to 80% loan-to-value at an interest rate of SOFR plus 2.67%, along with a one-quarter point...

