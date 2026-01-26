Genesis Holdings, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Genesis Holdings Announces Decision to Reduce Authorized Common Share Capital

MIAMI, FL - January 26, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Genesis Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GNIS) (“Genesis” or the“Company”) today announced that the Company's board of directors and shareholders representing the majority of shareholder votes have approved a decision to reduce the Company's authorized share capital. Genesis intends to file the appropriate corporate resolutions and all required documentation with the State of Colorado within the next five (5) business days to reduce its authorized common shares from 2.0 billion shares to 100 million shares. The decision reflects management's ongoing focus on capital structure discipline, corporate housekeeping, and long-term shareholder alignment. Management believes that a reduced authorized share count more accurately reflects the Company's current operating profile and strategic direction. “This step is part of a broader effort to simplify and strengthen Genesis's corporate structure,” said Oscar Brito, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Holdings.“We believe this adjustment supports transparency and responsible capital management as the Company continues to execute its long-term strategy.” The Company expects the filing process to proceed in the ordinary course, subject to customary administrative review by the State of Colorado. Additional updates will be provided as the corporate filings are completed. About Genesis Holdings, Inc. Genesis Holdings is a publicly traded holding company focused on the development, acquisition, and management of operating businesses and real-asset-related initiatives. The Company emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, sound governance practices, and long-term value creation for shareholders.

X: @Travaleo_ Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, the failure to retain management and/or key employees, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history, failure to successfully close any proposed acquisitions, failure to raise sufficient capital, failure to file any required filings properly, and other risks discussed in our filings with the OTC Markets. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Genesis Holdings assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Contact:

