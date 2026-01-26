Investornewsbreaks National Investment Banking Association To Host 152Nd Investment Conference In Fort Lauderdale

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The National Investment Banking Association (“NIBA”) announced it will host its 152nd Investment Conference on March 11-12, 2026, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, bringing together registered investment advisors, private equity groups, family offices, investment bankers, broker-dealers, venture capital firms, fund managers, investors, and industry service providers. The conference will feature concise 10-minute presentations from participating companies, followed by one-on-one meetings designed to facilitate deeper engagement, evaluate strategic alignment, and foster long-term partnerships. As a nonprofit investment association now in its fifth decade, NIBA positions the event as a flagship forum for productivity, collaboration, and capital formation, leveraging its extensive network of investment professionals and industry services to support companies navigating diverse market environments.

To view the full press release, visit

About National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)

Since 1982, The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been a not-for-profit association for the micro-cap and small-cap investment community and has hosted 151 investment conferences featuring public and private micro-cap and small-cap companies seeking access to the financial industry. NIBA's network has a 40-year track record of successfully completing thousands of transactions totaling over $100 billion in new capital for emerging growth companies, are responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million and represent over 60 key industries.

For more information, please visit

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN